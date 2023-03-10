Pomcha Jaipur received the award for the Best Women Ethnic Wear Manufacturer at ILA 2022

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Pomcha Jaipur won the most coveted Industry Leaders Awards 2022 in the category of the Best Women Ethnic Wear Manufacturer. The owners of Pomcha Jaipur- Suresh Choudhary (Director) & Archana Chaudhary (Co-Founder & Designer), received this award from the graceful actress Sonali Bendre at the glorious stage of ILA 2022. These majestic personalities have imprinted an example of originality in this respective field for young entrepreneurs who are curious to explore this sector. The founders of the esteemed Pomcha Group have immense knowledge of Jaipur's culture which helped them to provide women with amazing costumes based on creative designs.

Suresh Choudhary, the founder of Pomcha Jaipur quoted, "Since the company is rooted in the royal pink city, it gracefully emphasizes on various emotions amongst the locals that surge the feeling of belongingness with the brand. Additionally, the oneness of the brand helps to resonate with the clothing which is inspired by the cultural heritage of the city and has been depicted in the flawless designs of the ancient buildings. The craftsmen at Pomcha try to glorify this amazing Rajasthani culture by creating a unique style quotient through amazing quality of designs."

The illustrious Industry Leaders Awards 2022 were organized by the most eminent personality- Rahul Ranjan Singh, who is the honorable CEO of Brand Empower and is the iconic visionary who has conceptualized the idea of felicitating various brands with awards, recognition, and most importantly respect. Brand Empower was established by Rahul Ranjan to fulfill his dream of highlighting the incredible journey of various MSMEs who started from scratch and have emerged to become one of the leading names in the industry through their hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence.



Today, Pomcha is not just a brand in Rajasthan, but it is a priceless emotion of conventional art form of crafting and rooting the beautiful clothing of women. The heritage & culture of Rajasthan perfectly represent the graceful woven fabrics like cotton, cotton silk, mulmul, rayon, and taffeta silk. Women love the sober touch of the Pomcha garments thus, their intricate designs have garnered massive critical acclaim from various customers.

The fabrics used in the making of Pomcha Garments are usually biodegradable, breathable, and comfortable. Further, they are lightweight as well, which makes them the best option to be used in making ethnic wear for women.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

