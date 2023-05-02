POND'S re-introduces its beloved Age Miracle Range in a new avatar formulated with the power of 10 per cent Retinol, Collagen B3 Complex

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): POND'S, a pioneering skincare brand with a rich 150-year legacy, has re-launched its beloved Age Miracle Range. With an intent to educate consumers on the importance of key anti-aging ingredients and their impact on skin, POND'S re-introduced the range that caters to the needs of today's consumers. The latest offering features superior formulations and youthful packaging that transitions from white to red. The all-new POND'S Age Miracle Youthful Glow Day and Night Creams are enriched with powerful anti-aging ingredients, including Retinol C, Collagen, and Vitamin B3.

Did you know that after just 25 years of age, human skin begins its aging journey? Therefore, starting young with a regime to counter aging becomes very essential, especially with the usage of key ingredients like Retinol and Collagen B3 Complex. Merely using regular day creams is insufficient to tackle the concern and particularly when numerous factors such as stress, pollution, and inadequate sleep are known to accelerate skin aging.

Pro Tip: Following an anti-aging skincare regimen from one's mid-20s onwards is essential to maintain youthful, healthy-looking skin from a long-term perspective.

Formulated by the POND'S Institute, the POND'S Age Miracle Youthful Glow Day Cream and Night Cream and POND'S Age Miracle Whip Cream are now available to purchase in different variants to choose from -

- POND'S Age Miracle is formulated with 10 per cent Retinol Collagen B3 Complex, a clinically proven solution that fades spots, boosts radiance, and plumps up the skin for youthful glowing skin restores in just 7 days. The range utilizes Retinol-C Complex that helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and sagging skin. The addition of Vitamin B3 + Probiotic Complex and Vitamin E Acetate work towards reducing dark spots and strengthening the skin's natural barrier by protecting the skin cells from external damage. It helps in achieving a radiant skin and resolves the problem of lack of glow in the skin.

- The Youthful Glow Day Cream contains SPF 15 PA++, which shields the skin from harsh UV rays of the sun. For 12gm it is priced at Rs 125, 20gm at Rs 275, 35gm at Rs 545 and 50gm at Rs 825 and POND'S Age Miracle Youthful Glow Night Cream 50gm at Rs 849.

- The lightweight formula of the Whip Cream makes it an alternative to the Age Miracle Day Cream as it absorbs quickly into the skin, helps in reducing fine lines ensuring a radiant look and is enriched with Retinol-C + Prebiotic extract, Milk essence & Vitamin B3 and Hyaluronic acid & Pentavitin. For 20gm it is priced at Rs 299 and 35gm at Rs 549.



POND'S Age Miracle is suitable for all skin types and helps maintain youthful, radiant, and healthy-looking skin.



Here's how you can include the POND'S Age Miracle Day and Night Cream in your everyday AM / PM Skincare Routine -

- In the morning, cleanse your face to wash off any dirt and makeup from the previous day.

- Follow it up with a moisturizer, apply POND'S Age Miracle Day Cream with SPF 15 to protect your skin from sun damage and target signs of aging.

- As an alternative, use the POND'S Age Miracle Whip Cream for light sensory moisturiser to boost radiance.

- In the evening, after cleansing and toning your face, apply POND'S Age Miracle Night Cream to accelerate your skin's renewal process overnight, and regenerates your skin for a silky smooth and plumper appearance in the next morning.

Since 1846, POND'S has been designing products to meet the evolving needs and concerns of women's skincare. For over 150 years, women broke new grounds, so did the brand. Backed by science and innovative technology, their core belief is staying true to their roots as an approachable skincare expert and an advocate for men and women globally.

For further details, visit: ponds.in and instagram.com/pondsindia.

