Pooja Badlani crowned Mrs India Worldwide Queen - Element Air, at the grand finale in UAE

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): One scintillating evening, the glamorous Pooja Badlani was crowned Mrs India Worldwide Queen - Element Air at the grand finale of The Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021 pageant in Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE. It was indeed a proud moment for the state of Gujarat as the crowned winner brought the bejeweled crown back after seven years.

The grand pageant hosted its semi finale and the finale in UAE. With more than 100 finalists from across the globe, the extravagant affair was loaded with poise, glamour and confidence. Even the judge, Indian actor and former fashion model Aditi Govitrikar witnessed many a wonder that night. One of them being the talent round wherein various finalists exhibited their best qualities. The elemental queen, Pooja Badlani from Ahmedabad, recited a heart-filled poem dedicated to the Hindi language, which left the judge, contestants and the audience awestruck.



According to Pooja Badlani, "Winning the pageant was not only the key to realizing my childhood dream but it was also a platform to forge ahead. Despite being a successful fashion Stylist and Entrepreneur for eight years in Ahmedabad, I yearned to shatter the glass ceiling. And so, an unintentional glance at the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide ads on social media meaningfully changed the course of my life."

The journey at the pageant empowered Pooja to redefine herself. It was there that she realized her passion for training and development and helping others reach their true potential. Soon with unwavering patience, resilience and self-motivation, she created her own success model. Today, Pooja is an internationally certified Image Consultant and Soft Skills Trainer on a mission to encourage, enhance and empower.

