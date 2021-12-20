Poojara Telecom eyeing huge expansion opportunities: Two more stores launched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/SRV): Poojara Telecom, one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the mobile and electronic gadget sector, has added two more stores under its wing.

The new outlets are located at New CG Road and Satellite areas of Ahmedabad, strengthening the company's footprint at over 180 stores across 80 Indian cities.

With a legacy of 28 years, Poojara Telecom that launched its first store in 1994 has set a great example of how providing quality customer services and sticking close to the changing market trends will benefit the business. The company has adopted the dynamic technological changes and embarked on tie-ups with established brands to address the changing and evolving requirements of its customers.

Poojara Telecom, with its highly varied product offerings, stands as a one-stop solution for all of the customers' IoT needs. From basic earphones and mobile handsets to branded premium laptops and electronic gadgets, the chain of stores has simplified bringing all technologies together under one roof.

The company primarily deals with mobile handsets and their related accessories like chargers, earphones, headphones, glasses and covers, etc. In addition, it retails laptops and other smart electronic gadgets like watches, bands, speakers, voice assistants, grooming & wellness, gaming etc. Poojara Telecom also deals with the sale and servicing of televisions; its team of trained sales personnel provide live demos for all the major brands available at the store.

Further, customers are also provided with easy financing facilities for the mid-range and premium range mobile phones, laptops, televisions and other gadgets. Easy EMI options are also available at its stores, making it more customer-friendly and a viable option for aspirational buying of premium products.

Apart from this enthralling set of facilities provided, Poojara Telecom offers its own insurance aid for all of its products sold through the stores. In addition, customers are provided with basic training on how to use the products by the sales team, which is a great advantage for the customers to keep themselves updated with the changing technology. Guided by the in-depth knowledge of the sales team across the wide range of competitively priced products, customers are equally satisfied with the robust after-sales service.



Keeping a customer centric approach, Poojara Telecom provides its customers with different offers that run throughout the year. The offers may vary according to the occasions and special times, but the store has a policy of providing attractive offers on all days of the year.

In fact, customers can also exchange their old products and gadgets while purchasing new ones at a hugely discounted price, and avail other offers across all Poojara Telecom stores. Moreover, Poojara Telecom follows an omni-channel approach, provides home delivery services and also delivery of the desired product in less than two hours, directly to the hands of the customer.



Yogesh Poojara, Founder and Chairman, Poojara Telecom says, "The way you treat your customer today will determine the future of your organization. In this digital era, therefore, where people are making hard efforts to make a sale, we don't focus on it. We focus on building a lasting relationship and take it to the next level with our R&D backed initiatives. Sales then happen more organically".

Poojara Telecom is home to a wide variety of exclusive products, which are a result of having tie-ups with major mobile brands and OEMs around the globe. At present, Poojara Telecom is a family of more than 8 million customers, served over three decades and counting. They now have six corporate offices across with a strength of over 1200 employees.

Customers can also visit Poojara Telecom's official website which acts as the digital front of the brick and mortar store, where customers can get all the details regarding a product and even initiate a purchase conveniently at the comfort of their home. The company also offers a mobile application and a WhatsApp chatbot to provide further assistance to the customers.

