Poonawalla Fincorp reports quarterly AUM Rs 17,690 crore, a growth of 23 percent YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp reports the following information on a consolidated basis with respect to the quarter ended 30th June 2022:

1. Disbursements: Disbursements during Q1FY23 surpassed Q4FY22 disbursements as Company witnessed significant business momentum during the quarter. Disbursements for Q1FY23 were at approximately Rs 3,430 crores, which is up 98 per cent YoY. FY22 disbursements stood at approximately Rs 9,494 crores.

2. Assets Under Management (AUM): AUM was at approximately Rs 17,690 crore as of 30th June 2022, implying growth of 23 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ. The AUM for the subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited, stood at approximately Rs 5,285 crore.

3. Asset quality: The Company expects the Net Stage 3 (NS3) below 1.10 per cent and Gross Stage 3 (GS3) below 2.50 per cent as on 30th June 2022. This is in line with the management vision 2025 to bring down Net Stage 3 below 1 per cent.

4. Liquidity: The Company continues to have ample liquidity of approximately Rs 4,500 crores as on 30th June 2022.



5. Recognition: Poonawalla Fincorp has been recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces 2022-23 by Team Marksmen, in association with India Today.

Management Commentary: Q1 is generally a muted quarter, however, the Company continued the trend of significant improvement in its organic disbursements across all products in Q1FY23. Organic disbursements were more than Rs 1,000 Crores in month of June taking the annualized run rate to more than Rs 12,000 Crores.

We expect the growth momentum to continue in the coming quarters supported by change in the product mix and the increased contribution from the distribution pillars of Direct, Digital and Partnerships (DDP).

The share of DDP disbursements doubled to ~35 per cent in Q1FY23 up from 17.5 per cent in Q4FY22. The Company continued to make progress on technology and people initiatives.

Note: The above information is provisional and subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the Company

