Popular tech review platform, Tech Wizard launches its brand-new website; to engage 1 million users by next year

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/SRV): Set to revolutionise the way in which tech gadgets are purchased, Tech Wizard, a comprehensive tech review platform, has been recently launched by Sadiq Iqbal, a tech enthusiast, and entrepreneur, as an aid to the consumer for making an informed choice in a market flooded with electronic devices with varied features, configurations, and durability. Eponymous to the founder's already thriving channel, the Tech Wizard website, was launched in January 2023.

The recently launched website complements the widely subscribed YouTube channel, where a dedicated team of 5 content creators strives to create tech-related informative yet entertaining content. Much like the YouTube channel, the mission behind the website is simple yet effective: to have a for-all yet nuanced approach as opposed to the usual tech reviews, which are delivered in an expert-level, jargon-ridden manner which only serves the techie well. Tech Wizard also has an Instagram page, making the platform to be one of the few names in the tech review niche to have an omnichannel presence

Being from non-technical backgrounds, the content creators at Tech Wizard understand the roadblocks to the lay user and delineate every single detail towards the most informed consumer decision. In fact, even the choice of the language medium for the website and the YouTube channel is strategic and optimises the reach between different audiences. In choosing English as the medium of the website, the Tech Wizard team had the goal of reaching Pan-India and across the globe as opposed to their strategy with YouTube, where Hindi serves as a connector to a huge chunk of India that prefers to consume audio-visual content in the vernacular.



While speaking about the launch of the website, Sadiq Iqbal, the Co-Founder of Tech Wizard and the Face of the YouTube channel also elaborated on the brand mission and said, " With immense pleasure, I announce the launch of our website, which will effectively carry forward our mission of informing people holistically on gadgets. At Tech Wizard we strive to equip consumers with authentic, unbiased, nuanced, and simple tech knowledge on devices in the age of paid promotions and reviews. Our growth so far is founded on the fact that we offer honest reviews in an easy-to-understand format, inspiring trust in our audience. We reckon that devices are big-ticket investments for a majority of people, who are not only baffled by technology but also don't have the bandwidth and skills to conduct independent research. We are here to help consumers exactly on that front and in the process, we hope to grow our reach to more and more people with every passing day."



Adding to Sadiq's thoughts, Samreen Parvez, Content Manager at Tech Wizard, said, "From a content standpoint, we have recognized that the most effective content is layered but not niche. People are growing busier by the day and don't have the time to research the devices they want to purchase but are also reluctant to make an uninformed purchase. Solving this exact quandary, we deliver comprehensive content that is easy to digest without diluting the substance of the content. Moreover, in our reviews and analysis, we always include pointers such as affordability, special features, and competitiveness of the price points on the product."

Since their inception, both the website and the YouTube channel have generated massive traffic, becoming a household name. Owing to the solid traction Tech Wizard is resolved to reach the 1 million mark in the upcoming year, a milestone that would further boost the brand's mission in prompting informed purchase decisions in technology.

