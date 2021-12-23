Popularity of OTT Platforms Rising, Thanks to Modern Indian Audience

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/ATK): OTT platforms like Disney+ and Netflix disrupt the idea of Indian television with their extensive offerings. Today, OTT platforms have changed the way India views entertainment.

The modern-day features of these OTT platforms have shaken the supreme Indian television. Entering one of the top economies and high population lands like India, OTT platforms continue to transform entertainment scenarios.

Today, typical TV series that run for years are being replaced by short series like Netflix's Money Heist, Squid Games, and more. The Indian audience now realizes the value of quality over quantity- a prominent feature of OTT platforms. These entertainment platforms have penetrated the urban crowds and are gaining popularity among the rural population.

Reports suggest, "the OTT market in minutes of consumption in India has risen from 181 billion to 204 billion minutes in 2021." These statistics indicate OTT will be the "new normal" for television.

OTT viewership scenario in India

The use of digital technology is essential in every sector, and OTT platforms offer such versatile content. The pandemic was also responsible for the OTT viewership surge in India. The platforms are mainly popular between the 15-35 years population. MICA's Center for Media and Entertainment Studies (CMES) reports indicate, "India is expected to witness an increase in the number of OTT viewers by 2023, compared to the current 350 million consumers." This increase projects nearly 500 million consumers.

How Indians across every corner of the country upvoted for OTT streaming

OTT platforms have garnered acclaim due to their convenience and minimal requirements- reliable internet connections and a viewing device.

However, in India, the popularity of these platforms was not overnight. OTT platforms like Netflix faced a difficult journey to acquire 5 million subscribers. However, affordable technology like smartphones and cheap internet access through service providers like JIO made it possible for OTT platforms to garner a rural subscriber base.



Urban vs rural perspective

The influence of OTT channels varies among the rural and urban crowd. The survey by Ascent Group India suggests, "almost 65% of the OTT content consumption is from rural India which only has 40 % internet connectivity." These figures suggest regional language content is prominent on OTT platforms, thus offering prospects to regional content developers.

Impact of OTT platforms on different age groups

OTT entertainment is not just limited to adults but has been making a way in children's lives through educational media. The informative and free edutainment content on these apps facilitates entertainment and education.

Indian youth is another prominent segment of the OTT subscriber base. Today, college students and working professionals use OTT channels for entertainment and information. Netflix and Chill have become a go-to trend in the urban Indian population.

It does not mean OTT platforms are just limited to the younger crowds. Features such as content updates and spiritual and regional language availability make it easy for the older Indian population to enjoy their favorite content.

Takeaway

OTT platform expansion is prominent in health and fitness, education, and other sectors. These platforms also provide lucrative prospects to budding content creators.

The Indian population today uses the OTT platform beyond entertainment. The Indian OTT market is humongous, as well as, diverse and requires systematic planning.

The demand for new content has led global OTT channels like Amazon and Netflix to offer lucrative subscription plans to the consumers, the recent one where Netflix slashed its price to 149 monthly plans for mobile users along with its other plans.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

