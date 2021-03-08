POPxo Power Women List 2020 hits the digital space with its feature on 15 phenomenal women

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): The POPxo Power Women List is an annual list that celebrates incredible Indian women from diverse domains who make power moves that have a real impact.

Founded by Priyanka Gill, POPxo is India's largest online community of women and has been a champion of women for the last seven years, telling their stories and lifting them up. The POPxo Power Women List is an extension of that endeavour.

A POPxo Power Woman is someone on a mission to make the world a better place. She strives to become the best version of herself, on her own terms. She inspires and motivates us to write our own success stories. 2020 was a year of unprecedented crisis, and we all made efforts to overcome challenges. However, some women hit it out of the park by not only swiftly adapting to the new normal, but also making strides that had a lasting impact.

A key to real change, their power moves helped them reinvent and shape their company/ brand and the world for the better. These women have shown by example that there are no barriers when it comes to wanting to make a difference and achieving a goal. That is what makes them unstoppable and that is why they are recognised as POPxo Power Women.

The POPxo editorial and marketing team did a lot of research and collated names of 50 women leaders from diverse domains who they felt should be considered for the POPxo. The criteria covered topics such as did they make a Power Move in 2020? Did they have an impact on Indian society during these turbulent times? Did it establish them as a peer leader in 2020? And did they inspire and influence young minds?

Our mission was to make sure that the leaders on the POPxo Power Women List 2020 had inspiring stories to tell and that they had a real impact and then helped us finalise the incredible 15 for the POPxo Power Women List 2020. These 15 women made 2020 their own. They made big power moves in this challenging year that made the world better for all of us.

"Shattering stereotypes, breaking barriers and creating history are remarkable achievements no matter the circumstances, but doing all of this in 2020 takes the kind of courage of conviction most people only dream of and that is what the POPxo Power Women list is all about.



At POPxo, we have always believed in celebrating women and lifting each other up. 2020 was a year that shook us all, and yet there were remarkable women who went the extra mile and pushed themselves to do more. We are also excited to have partnered with Pratham and Adharshila where we will be donating 2000 MyGlamm Wipeout Sanitising Kits and 2000 masks in the name of the POPxo Power women and hope to make a small impact of our own," says Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, POPxo

The selection of the incredible 15 was a focussed and rewarding process. For POPxo Power Woman List 2020, as the world wrestles with a global health crisis, we looked at women leaders who reinvented or diversified their brands/ businesses/ careers to adapt to the new normal, and the initiatives and swift actions they took to face the challenges posed by the pandemic. They made big power moves in 2020. Their actions had a positive impact on a lot of people.

The POPxo Power Women List features Shabana Azmi, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar from Indian Cinema, Fashion Designer Anita Dongre, Journalist Namrata Zakaria, Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra, Influencer and Model Sakshi Sindwani, Influencer and YouTuber Leeza Mangaldas, Fitness Expert Zoe Modgill, Journalist Faye D'Souza, Surgeon Dr Trinetra Halder, Social Entrepreneurs Ruchira Gupta, Arushi Sethi and Aditi Gupta and MotoVlogger Vishakha Fulsunge.

These women went the extra mile and impacted the lives of many with their relentless work, charitable efforts, and awareness campaigns. At POPxo, we salute their grit, determination and excellence.

As a token of our appreciation, POPxo will be donating 2000 MyGlamm Wipeout Sanitising Kits worth Rs 12 lakh and 2000 masks POPxo Power Women to our non-profit partner organisations - Adharshila and Pratham.

It is our privilege to include these phenomenal women on our list. And we celebrate them the way we know best: by telling their story. Each Power Woman has an incredible one. Through in-depth interviews, social media amplification, and videos, we capture it all for our young audience - to inspire and motivate them.

