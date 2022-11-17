Possible to lead happy, normal life after Robotic Knee Transplant, say Doctors of Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is commonly believed that after knee replacement surgery, life is not the same again.

However, this is just a misconception. In fact, life can be as happy and normal as before, given that the patient is determined and gets the right treatment.

This was said by Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, HOD & Director - Robotic Joint Replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, at the celebratory event of 500 successful robotic knee replacements at the hospital.

Sarvodaya Hospital has transformed the lives of 500 patients with robotic knee replacement, who are now able to perform their routine daily activities without any hassle. They held a celebration at the hospital, marking the achievement, where dozens of recovered patients participated by doing a ramp walk, singing songs and dancing to the tune of Bollywood numbers.

The event was significant as it busted the myth associated with knee transplants, such as that a person loses the ability to perform routine activities after surgery. The recovered patients, who performed on stage, won everyone's heart and set a real example to the world, belying the misconceptions.

The recovered patients said that many people with knee issues are apprehensive about undergoing surgery due to irrational fear and fake rumours. They continue to live their lives in constant pain. The fact, however, is that if the surgery is conducted with the precision and skill of an experienced surgeon, along with robotic technology, it makes knee transplant a life-changing experience. "We have all felt this difference and experienced a drastic and positive change in our lives. Now, we are enjoying our life like any other normal person. No longer are we using wheelchairs or crutches," the recovered patients said.

Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee added, "The smiling faces of my patients, who are now living a pain-free life, gives me immense satisfaction. At Sarvodaya Hospital, patients visit us not only from India but also from foreign countries for robotic knee replacement. Robotic surgery has many advantages over traditional surgery methods. These include improved accuracy of implant positioning, much fewer chances of human error or soft-tissue injury, greater operative precision, less post-surgical pain, and quicker patient recovery. We are one step ahead of the world with our ability to preserve the patient's knee ligaments during surgery, as till now such surgeries were not possible. Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad is among the very few centers in the world to perform knee surgeries preserving the knee ligament (cruciate) with the help of a fully active robot."



Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Sarvodaya Healthcare, said, "It is a matter of great pride, not only for Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, but also for the entire city. Faridabad has set its own global identity in the medical domain by housing North India's first medical institution with a fully active robot for joint replacement. This is a huge milestone in providing better treatment to patients. Seeing our patients live a normal and pain-free life takes us one step further towards fulfilling our dream of a healthy society."

Benefits of robotic joint replacement include

3D personalised planning before surgery

Precise placement of the artificial joint

Sub-millimeter accuracy

Speedy recovery

Minimal bleeding

