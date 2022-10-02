Powered by 5G, Airtel unveils immersive virtual reality ad at IMC 2022

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Sunday unveiled an immersive virtual reality (VR) advertisement powered by the fifth-generation (5G) mobile system at the 6th India Mobile Congress.

The telco said the advertisement format on the Airtel Thanks app opens new avenues for brands to engage with consumers in an immersive environment that was previously not possible in the traditional advertising paradigm.



Mobile users in the country are increasingly spending more time on their screens, with an average of five hours daily, said a report by data.ai. With more than 750 million mobile users in the country and reduced attention spans of the users, the telco said brands were looking towards innovative mobile-first ad formats to connect with this next-generation audience and capture their attention.

The company said the ultra-fast low-latency 5G network ensures the 3D visuals and videos are lifelike. Through this ad format, it said brands could offer their customers an immersive ad without any lag, making it highly engaging. The telco said it has roped in brands such as PepsiCo and SonyLIV to create a pilot and demo the capabilities.

Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital, said, "The biggest benefit of 5G is that it allows us to do more with low latency. We are leveraging this technology to create India's first ever immersive VR advertisement that offers brands a direct connect to consumers in a mobile-first environment. Brands can leverage this to create engaging, immersive, and personalized experiences for their customers." (ANI)

