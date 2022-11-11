Powermax Fitness - The launch of new cutting-edge fitness equipment with advanced technology

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): Powermax Fitness is a leading brand in the fitness equipment market. With the new launch of equipment by Powermax Fitness, you can now access the latest features at an affordable price. The new products are equipped with the latest features & technology, providing the most advanced technological benefits to consumers. The new launch includes the best quality Elliptical cross trainer, Powermax EH 760, the super amazing commercial and semi-commercial motorized treadmills like Powermax TAC-3000, TAC-3500, TAC-550, and TAC-585. The BM-100A Multi-functional Bench Press and PowerMax Fitness BX-110SX Fitness Exercise Magnetic X Bike Cycle for Home.

Powermax Fitness is a fitness equipment company dedicated to helping people achieve their fitness goals & spreading awareness about the importance of fitness, and making high-quality products available to everyone, regardless of location. Powermax Fitness has been in business since 2009, providing more than 300 best-quality products to its customers. It is one of the leading suppliers of fitness equipment in India, Nepal, Australia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With a strong retail network across India, Powermax Fitness is a customer-centric brand that ensures there is never a single compromise on the quality of products or after-sales support. The team provides satisfactory solutions to customers, ensuring everyone is happy with their purchase.

Being healthy and fit is everyone's goal, especially as we get older. But sometimes, going to the gym can be a hassle. If you're looking for an opportunity to get fit without having to leave your comfort zone, Powermax Fitness has the perfect solution for you. With our newly-launched fitness equipment, you can easily achieve all of your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home. With a wide range of equipment to choose from, one will find everything to get started on their personal fitness journey.



ABOUT A NEW MILESTONE:

Powermax Fitness, the country's largest manufacturer of fitness equipment, has opened a new 2500 sq ft store in Hyderabad, designed to give the best shopping experience to customers.

Powermax is a brand that is well-known for its high quality and durability among those who exercise on a daily basis. With so much competition in the market, Powermax is constantly striving to stay ahead in the game by giving its customers the best quality possible. Powermax is the country's biggest fitness equipment manufacturer, with over 350 product lines that include cardio equipment, strength training equipment, and functional training equipment.

Powermax fitness is committed to offering affordable, high-quality training equipment. Hyderabad store provides consumers with the latest fitness equipment and products, as well as excellent customer service. You'll find treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers, and more in the selection of fitness equipment, along with fitness accessories like gym shakers, yoga mats, and weighing scales.

