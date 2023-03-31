Praadis Education: Free solutions for textbook and competitive exams questions for all classes

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): As students, we have all grappled with finding answers to textbook questions at some point in our scholastic journey. This can be a frustrating and sluggish process, especially when you have multiple subjects and textbooks to study from. However, Praadis Education is at students' disposal to overcome any such hurdles. It offers free solutions for textbooks from all boards along with the competitive exams.

When it comes to textbook questions or exercises, one of the biggest challenges that students face is that they often don't know where to begin. It can be overwhelming to look at a page of questions and not know how to approach them. This is where Praadis Education comes to the students' rescue. The platform provides step-by-step solutions for textbook questions, making it easy for students to understand the concepts and complete their assignments. This especially is a boon for the subject, mathematics, as students find themselves in a fix when attempting to solve sums.

Not to mention, Praadis team of the finest teachers, who have years of experience, are readily available to assist students in solving the questions section by section to conquer the complexity of the topic. Teachers supply solutions for textbook exercises from all grades and boards, including CBSE, ICSE, IB and other state boards, together with the competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC. This means that students can avail and enjoy all the resources they need in one place, without having to worry about finding solutions elsewhere.



Additionally, simple and colourful video lessons, animations, and interactive quizzes created by the team of aforementioned teachers help students grasp complex concepts in an easy-going and playful manner. The platform also includes mock tests and previous year papers, which gives students the required practice to strengthen their preparedness for the competitive exams.

Another noteworthy thing about Praadis Education is that most of its resources are completely free, like the newly launched 'Funtopia' app for primary children. Without having to pay a rupee extra, the platform grants free solutions, worksheets for practice, library, 3D AR games and more to make education a breeze for students. With a range of other resources Praadis Education is an all-in-one solution for students who want to succeed scholastically.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc)

