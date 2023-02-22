'Praadis Education' introduces a new interactive feature in its live classes

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): "With a whole host of online learning apps flooding the market, one of many questions that we are often asked is, How are we different from the other e-learning apps in the ed-tech market?" say, Prashant Bhatia and Aditi Bhatia, the founder of Praadis Education. "And we have a great deal to say for an answer,'' they add.

'Praadis Education' as people know it, is an app that delivers education digitally. Recognized for providing offline/online tuition to primary, secondary, higher grades and competitive exams, it uses a team of qualified academicians and professionals who prepare the course contents and study material that covers the syllabi for each grade comprehensively. But this is not exactly where the difference lies. The latest distinguishing feature of Praadis Education 'App' is that, accompanied with all the other features that a regular learning app provides, it now offers live interactive learning. What is it you ask? It is a two-way interaction between a student and teacher. Meaning, it's a combination of a video call and a classroom atmosphere - it's a virtual classroom.

Online education itself has come a long way since its inception. Even in the online mode, there are different variations. You'll find education providers who send you printed material through courier, others who email/WhatsApp you the audios of their lecture and then players from our category who take live classes often tagged interactive just because they are borderline that. We need to ask ourselves, is just an option to chat with the teacher or post a doubt in the comment box makes the class interactive. Because one, it doesn't resolve the problem for students who aren't speedy typers or don't know how to type what they want to ask, making it a time-consuming and delayed process and second, if the class-size is huge the option is not even feasible. Praadis Education viewed this as a shortcoming and worked on it to provide live interactive learning in its true sense. It was looking to recreate classroom-type interactions in the digital space and emulate the physical school through virtual, online classrooms, where faculty and students can not only see each other but students also get their doubts and queries clarified as and when one pops up, that too right away. The good news is, it has achieved that.



How did we make it possible? "We realized that huge class sizes were the challenge in providing a virtual classroom-type simulation as it made it hard for us to focus on an individual who is struggling or who is ready to go on to the next level, at once," one subject-expert from 'Praadis Education' explained. A survey also found that nine in 10 teachers said that smaller classes would strongly boost student learning. While many platforms use large classes for the sake of efficiency, our survey results indicate that students experience lower levels of teacher interaction and satisfaction in larger classes. Praadis Education thus made a major breakthrough where it now provides smaller class sizes to learners due to which each one gets noticed, is encouraged to take part in discussions and is driven to express his opinions, hardly leaving any student behind. This enables us to have a classroom-like atmosphere as long as student has a good internet connection and a computer/laptop. And today, when the internet is penetrating to even the remotest of places, Praadis Education's live and interactive classes are gaining more and more popularity. The educators make use of visual aids to make the learning more effective. Simulation activities and practice sheets are used too for hands-on learning. Students are given access to the digital library and a wide collection of visual and textual reference materials.

Praadis Education has become a global community where students are pleasantly surprised by the technical platform, course's pedagogical quality, and effectiveness. Join us for a standardized and enriching experience and find it out for yourself.

