Praadis Education offers hybrid mode of learning

In the wake of the pandemic, the way we learn and educate ourselves has completely changed. With the schools and colleges shut down for a long time, the education sector drifted its focus towards online learning platforms. However, with the easing of restrictions and the return to normalcy, many educational institutions have resumed physical learning in addition to online learning. Resultantly, many educational institutions have started to adopt the hybrid mode of learning that combines the best of both worlds: online learning and classroom learning.

Praadis Education, one of the prominent educational institutions in India, has also embraced the hybrid mode of learning to offer its students a more flexible and convenient learning experience. This mode of learning is designed to give students the best bits from both the modes and help them learn in a way that suits their individual learning styles.

How Hybrid Learning Works? Hybrid learning, also known as blended learning, is a combination of traditional classroom learning and online learning. In this mode of learning, students attend classes both in-person and online. Students can attend classes online using video conferencing tools or other online platforms, while also attending in-person classes at the institution's physical location.



Praadis Education has implemented this hybrid model of learning recently in its system and has reaped great rewards of it. Under this model, students can customize learning depending on their preference. One of the most significant advantages of hybrid learning is its flexibility and convenience. Students have the freedom to choose when and where they want to learn, making it easier for them to balance their studies with other commitments. This model is particularly beneficial for students who have work or family obligations or live in remote areas and cannot attend in-person classes regularly.

Besides, hybrid learning allows students to learn at their own pace and in a way that suits their individual learning styles. Students can access the course materials online on the 'Praadis Education Learning App' and attend in-person classes when they need additional support or clarification. They also have access to a variety of resources, including online libraries, discussion forums, and other digital learning tools when opting for Praadis Education's online platform. This model of learning enables students to access a vast amount of information that they may not have been able to access through traditional classroom learning. It also turns out to be a cost-effective for students as they can save money on travel, accommodation, and other expenses associated with attending in-person classes regularly.

The hybrid mode of learning has become increasingly popular in the education sector due to its flexibility, convenience, and other advantages. Praadis Education has adopted this model of learning to provide its students with a more personalized and flexible learning experience. The integration of technology in education has made it possible for students to learn through innovative ways. Furthermore, technology has facilitated communication and collaboration among students and teachers, breaking down barriers and enabling a more inclusive learning environment.

