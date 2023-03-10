Praadis Education on 'Components of a great Hybrid Learning System'

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): As the world stares into a more technologically-driven future, the education sector has revolutionized to a great measure and is bound to transform with the introduction of various online learning models. Praadis Education, an ed-tech firm, that started off with just online coaching subsequently adopted the hybrid learning system to offer learners around the globe the best of both the worlds. The hybrid learning model is one, which combines both traditional classroom learning and online learning. Hybrid learning has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its flexibility, convenience, and effectiveness. Below, we discuss the key components of a great hybrid learning system.

Technology Infrastructure: The first component of a great hybrid learning system is a robust technology infrastructure. This includes a stable and secure online platform for delivering lectures, conducting assessments, and providing feedback. Praadis Education is one such platform that offers a wide range of digital resources to help students learn and grow. Additionally, the platform is compatible with various devices and operating systems, making it accessible to all students.

Curriculum Design: The second component of a great hybrid learning system is a well-designed curriculum that aligns with the educational board's guidelines. The objective is to put together lesson plans that result in more student engagement. Praadis Education offers a comprehensive curriculum for CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards, with a focus on conceptual understanding and application-based learning. The course material for each grade is designed through concerted efforts of the subject-matter experts and the top management. The curriculum is updated regularly to keep up with the latest trends and developments in the education sector.



Engaging Content: Given that it is an integral part of an effective hybrid learning system, engaging content that caters to different learning styles is a must to foster learning and growth in learners."Praadis Education offers a range of multimedia content, including videos, animations, and simulations, to make learning more interactive and interesting. The content is designed to cater to Nursery-12th grade students, together with, learners appearing for or aspiring to crack various competitive exams.

Assessment and Evaluation: The fourth key component of a great hybrid learning system is a flawless assessment and evaluation mechanism. An evaluation technique that gives a secure testing environment, provides feedback in short order, with accurate results is something every educational centre aims for. Similarly, Praadis Education, to perfect this prime feature offers various assessment tools, including formative and summative assessments, quizzes, and tests, to evaluate students' progress and understanding, accompanied with personalized feedback to students, helping them identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Teacher Support: Teachers are a key component of any educational system, as they are directly involved with the most important stakeholders: the students. Praadis Education teacher training programs to help teachers adapt to the hybrid learning model is a catalyst in its speedy growth. The platform also provides teachers with a range of resources, including lesson plans, teaching aids, and student progress reports, to help them monitor and guide students effectively.

In summary, to achieve a great hybrid learning system, it is essential for the system to align its model with the organization's vision, in addition to checking off all the key components listed above. Implementing strategies and action steps through data collection and analysis to guide and inform both planning and execution leads and supports any organization's improvement journey. Praadis Education incorporates all these components, making it an ideal platform for students and teachers looking to adopt the hybrid learning model. Additionally, serving learners from CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards, Praadis Education ensures that students receive high-quality education that meets the standards set by these educational boards.

