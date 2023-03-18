Praadis Education's 'Knowledge is Power' campaign: Empowering Students through Maths Olympiad and Scholarships

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education, an online education provider, has recently launched the "Knowledge is Power" campaign, a program designed to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed in today's competitive world. As a part of this campaign, Praadis Education has launched two initiatives for students, where 1) through Maths Olympiad, it is aiming to recognize and foster extraordinary mathematical talent among school students and 2) it is offering scholarships to students who may not have the enough financial resources to pursue their academic goals.

Praadis Education is an education technology (EdTech) company based in India that offers digital learning solutions to students from grades 1 to 12. The company provides a range of educational content and classes for students studying under varied boards of the country, viz. CBSE, ICSE, and IB. Praadis Education makes its services accessible to students through a learning app that is available on multiple platforms like Google Play Store for android devices, the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Additionally, it can be accessed through their website using a web browser on any device.

The double opportunity to secure an excellent package of educational services from Praadis Education for the coming academic year is one not to be missed. As an award for cracking Maths Olympiad, that has varied difficulty level depending on the grade, the top 1000 candidates are being provided a free subscription of Praadis Education Learning App, which is a storehouse of interactive and engrossing content and tools, specially designed to reinforce course knowledge into the minds of learners. The exam is framed to assess students' proficiency in mathematical skills and problem-solving, giving them a chance to showcase their talent on a global level.



Apart from the Maths Olympiad, Praadis Education is issuing scholarships to students who have big dreams but do not have the sufficient financial resources to support these dreams. These scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, students just need to submit their academic record evidence and other relevant information to be considered for the scholarships. The scholarship winners will receive a heavy concession on the subscription fees of Praadis Education Learning App. The team of mentors committed to providing students with the support they need is an added bonus with this scholarship.

"Knowledge is Power" campaign is an effort by Praadis Education in the direction of promoting access to education by providing low-cost or free educational tools and resources. This can be especially beneficial for students in underprivileged communities who may not have access to traditional educational resources.

