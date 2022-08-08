Praadis kids app becomes a bestseller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI/Praadis Technologies Pvt Ltd): Praadis Education has turned into the most adored application among junior kids.

It recently crossed the 2 Lakh+ downloads mark, making it one of the most downloaded educational apps in 2022.

Praadis kids is a worldwide learning app for kids studying in classes KG to 2nd. It provides educational content for all major educational boards (CBSE, ICSE and IB). The management team of Praadis Education institute commented that the reason behind the success of Praadis Kids app is the series of benefits available with it including its excellent curriculum.

Praadis kids app offers following features:

1. LIVE CLASSES

2. IN-APP EDUCATIONAL GAMES

3. PLAYBOOK

4. FUN ZONE

5. ANIMATED EDUCATIONAL VIDEOS



6. SMART BOARD VIDEOS

7. FLASHCARDS

8. CLASSROOM VIDEOS

The Praadis Kids app was launched by Prashant Bhatia and Aditi Bhatia. Since its launch, it has consistently gained new subscribers. Praadis institute has been able to continuously improve the application by adding more user friendly features every year.

According to the CEO of Praadis Education institute, Prashant Bhatia, there is no substitute for quality education and customer service. The company's co-founder and creative head Bhatia said that in today's world where most education service providers only think about gaining financial returns someone needs to stand apart and provide quality education at affordable prices to millions of underprivileged students worldwide.

The institute has also recently launched its services in USA. and Bhatia who themselves are graduates from USA want to make every major international education board's content available on their app including USA common core. Students of Praadis Education get access to a large volume of study content upon availing the subscription of the application. The institute is working continuously to add even more quality to its content making it one of the most promising educational apps in the current time period.

Praadis Education is one of the best learning apps for students, K-12 Praadis educational app for juniors is designed for students of grades nursery to 2nd. The key highlights are Live classes from the best teachers, the app is stocked with story-telling sessions, sketching and coloring activities, Augmented Reality educational games, and immersive 3D videos to help young imaginations soar.

With conceptual-based and simplified learning activities children can be engaged with the Praadis Education Junior learning app. Currently, Praadis Kids' annual study package costs just Rs 9,999/-.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.


