Prachi Garg's extensively-researched historical non-fiction KAKORI

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/GPRC): Celebrated author and entrepreneur Prachi Garg recently announced the launch of her new historical non-fictional book titled Kakori: The Train Robbery that shook the British Raj. In this book, she puts together the events that led to the fateful incident.

It is a comprehensive account of how a young group of revolutionaries executed a daring robbery under the guidance of Ram Prasad Bismil to bring home people's money unlawfully taken as tax by the British government. The event was also the turning point in the Indian freedom struggle, as it showed the youth the way to an armed rebellion for the Indian freedom struggle.

The book was released on June 8, 2022, and is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart.

Kakori: The Train Robbery that Shook the British Raj captures one of the defining moments of history when Ram Prasad Bismil, along with his main lieutenants - Ashfaqullah Khan, Chandrashekhar Azad, Thakur Roshan Singh, and Rajendra Lahiri - gave a twist to the freedom struggle, which had largely been seen as a non-violent protest till then.

The revolutionaries come together to take back their money from the British treasury by executing a planned train robbery in the small town of Kakori. Their objective was to obtain resources so that they could free the country from British rule.

In the book, the episode of the Kakori train robbery is explored from the perspective of Ram Prasad Bismil. It was a significant event as it was a direct attack on the British government after a long time. The author brings out the nuances of this tale of bravery by delving deeper into the struggles and challenges the young revolutionaries faced to play their role in the freedom struggle. It is a perfect blend of hard-hitting facts and powerful emotions.

Action-packed and informative, the book is a refreshing take on the Indian freedom struggle.

About the author: Prachi Garg is the founder of ghoomophiro.com, the bestselling author of Superwomen, and five other books on entrepreneurship, which have been translated into other languages as well. She has spoken on the essentials of entrepreneurship on various platforms across the world.



She is a regular columnist and has written for CNN, The Hindu, The Indian Express, Business Today, and other major media. She was featured in the top ten Indian women who made it big online.

She was awarded the Economic Times Inspiring Leader Award 2021 and Adgully Women Disruptor in Technology 2021 for her exemplary contribution in the field of entrepreneurship and business.

About Srishti Publishers & Distributors: Srishti Publishers has been a promising publishing platform for debut authors for more than two decades. They believe that everyone has a story to tell and just give the voices a medium. Working with the motto of creating bestsellers, Srishti offers a plethora of books in various genres like biography, health, romance, thrillers, business reads, self-help, motivation, and children's, to name a few. Bestselling authors like Preeti Shenoy, Ajay Pandey, Arpit Vageria, Keshav Aneel, and many others have contributed to the list of books under the Srishti banner.

