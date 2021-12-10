Practus strengthens its Media and M&A Integration Practices with the appointment of Anand Bhadkamkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Practus, a leading Office of CFO, Performance Improvement and Business Transformation Solutions company bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Anand Bhadkamkar as the Industry Leader - Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist.

Anand will work closely with Practus Founders and the leadership team to build and strengthen the Media and Entertainment Industry practice. He will also focus on Post Merger Integration, given his successful experience in having acquired 13 companies and scaling up Denstu from 100 to 3500+ people organization.

Commenting on Anand's appointment, Practus Founder and CEO Deepak Narayanan said, "We are delighted to welcome Anand to the Practus team. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to offering cutting-edge industry-led expertise and solutions to clients. Media and Entertainment being a focus sector for Practice and with a sustained increase in M&A activity, Anand's hands-on experience will add tremendous value to our clients by focusing on Practus' core principles of delivering tangible ROI."

Anand, an advertising industry veteran, with over 26 years of experience, has worked with EY, Lintas, and the Dentsu Aegis Network, where he was CEO. In addition to being a Chartered Accountant, he has a PG Diploma in Digital Business and certifications in the areas of Leadership & Design Thinking for Innovation. Anand has been recognized as 'BFSI Digital Stallions Forum Top 25 Agency Leaders of 2021' and 'IMPACT Top 100 Influential Marketing & Agency Leaders of 2020'.



Here's what Anand has to say about being a part of Practus, "What excited me the most about Practus was how the organization is partnering with its clients on their journey to achieve their business goals while focusing on technology-led solutions to deliver higher impact and ROI. The entrepreneurial culture at Practus, with a talented and passionate team, is just the right mix, and I look forward to working together to build capabilities in Media & Entertainment space and Post-Merger Integration."

Anand is an avid reader, a movie buff, and loves to travel. A driving enthusiast, he has driven across the length and breadth of India. To get to know Anand better, you can connect with him on LinkedIn.

Anand's appointment is part of a series of high-profile leadership hires at Practus over the last 15 months.

"I am delighted to welcome Anand onboard. Anand is an industry veteran who will give a strong fillip to Practus' industry verticalization strategy. His unique focus on RoI-driven proposition to the Advertising and Media sectors along with his transformational experience in high-growth environments will add tremendous value to our clients. At Practus, we work with clients to make a tangible and positive impact on their businesses, and invest in our people to ensure we continue to have exceptional talent and diverse skillsets," Practus Co-Founder SVenkat added.

