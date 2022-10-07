Praful Sanghrajka (Technofire) honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Institute of Fire Engineers (India)

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV): Praful Sanghrajka, one of the most respected names in the Fire Protection Fraternity in India, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute of Fire Engineers (India) on September 17, 2022. The visionary entrepreneur has built his reputation as a problem solver through innovative solutions in the most complex situations. It is this reputation that has led him to be the pioneer behind some of the largest and most sophisticated fire protection systems installed in India.

Praful Sanghrajka, speaking after the award ceremony, said "I am extremely humbled and grateful to the Fire fraternity of India, for bestowing me with this honour. I have always endeavoured, over the last 4-5 decades, to bring the latest and most advanced technologies into India, for protecting India's most prized installations from the damage that can be caused by a fire. I feel privileged to have gained the confidence of some of India's biggest industrialists, in dealing with their most complex fire problems."

Praful comes with a rich academic pedigree, having completed his schooling at the Scindia School, one of India's most respected institutions. He then went on to finish his Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the US. Following this, he completed his Master's in Polymer Science from Lowell Technological Institute in the US.



After his Masters, he then moved to India and has been part of the Indian Fire Protection Industry since 1975. Praful then went on to establish his own company, Technofire Protection Services Pvt Ltd, in 1986, in Mumbai. Technofire has developed its strong reputation in the field of Fire & Security and Disaster Management in the past several years.



During the last 4 decades, his company, Technofire, has offered custom-designed system solutions on a Turn-Key basis to a variety of industries such as Data centers, Petrochemical complexes and Refineries, Steel Plants, Power Plants, Ships, High-rise Buildings, Commercial Complexes, Product Handling Jetties, Warehouses etc.

Techofire has built a reputation as the fire protection contractor of choice for leading clients such as Reliance Industries, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Power, MRPL, Serum Institute, Finolex etc.

Technofire has been instrumental in the fire protection of the largest oil refinery in the world, from inception through to today, as well as installing the first low-pressure water mist fire protection system for data centres in India.

Regarding his future plans for the company, he said, "While I continue my consulting work across a variety of fire protection systems and industries, Technofire is currently mainly focusing on emerging technology for Fire Protection - Low-Pressure Water Mist. This technology is by far the most advanced and effective system for the fire protection of applications such as data centres, road & rail tunnels, automobile paint & engine shops, heritage buildings, malls, etc., and promises to be the future."

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

