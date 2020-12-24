Prakriti Kitchenette, adding a new flavour to the catering industry

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Seeing the monopoly of traditional meal providers in the food and beverage industry, Sandeep Gupta, a Chartered Accountant by profession set on a mission to change and break that stronghold. Founded in 2018, Prakriti Kitchenette Private Limited (PKPL) is a premier B2B catering service of choice amongst multiple top-tier companies in Noida and Gurugram. PKPL was founded by Sandeep along with co-founder, Rajan Rahi, an alumnus of XLRI.

With over 30 years of experience in the corporate sector at CXO levels, CA. Sandeep Gupta has also seen how the catering business works. After observing, Prakriti came up with three basic principles to provide the foundation for the company - openness, trust, and integrity. Owing to the number of years in the corporate sector, he learnt how important the catering aspect is in order to maximise work productivity of employees in any firm. This not only includes the appearance and taste of the food, but also the ease of ordering as well as focusing on health and safety.

PKPL initially targeted IT/ITES segment, but the pandemic brought it to an abrupt end with employees being forced to work from home. Despite various challenges thrown upon Mr. Gupta and Prakriti Kitchenette, his visionary thinking, redirected them towards the media and manufacturing. Realising that the media industry never stops, PKPL quickly roped in clients such as The Times Group, ABP News, Zee TV and various other media firms.

PKPL, under the guidance of Sandeep Gupta, aims to provide the best of the best in all segments. With reasonable pricing and customizable menus according to client needs, the team is able to come up with the best plans. This is furthered by quick deliveries and the utmost respect of the clients' time. Throughout the process, Gupta ensures no drop in quality as well as carefully listening to and implementing the feedback given by his clients. This impeccable eye for excellence has earned them the opportunity to cater for the British High Commission (BHC) in Delhi.

Recently, PKPL in association with Robin Hood Army, a volunteer based, zero funds organization, distributed cooked meals to the underprivileged. During the lockdown, PKPL had also distributed food to the migrant labourers and to hunger stricken. Apart from specially cooking meals for the underprivileged, whenever there is a surplus of food cooked, PKPL ensures to distribute it to the needy.



Commenting on PKPL's growth story, CA Sandeep Gupta, Founder and Chairman, Prakriti Kitchenette, said "We are witnessing times when the food industry is evolving and going through a dynamic change. The concern of safety and hygiene is atop and we are taking efforts towards providing a great food experience. Consciousness towards fresh and healthy eating has increased. The post pandemic era is going to be all about safe and hygienic eating. With the economy opening up, we are looking forward to serve our clients with utmost safety precautions and upgraded services."



PKPL in a food distribution camp in association with Robin Hood Army.

Prakriti Kitchenette is one of the highest-rated industrial kitchens in Delhi NCR with excellent ratings from Sodexo, Zomato Food@Work and Hunger Box along with ISO & HACCP certifications. These acclamations are made possible with a gold standard in compliances involving highest quality of ingredients, regular testing of food & water from NABL accredited labs, regular medical check-ups & sanitization of employees, and the use of high-quality PPE kits in accordance with government guidelines.

Along with paramount importance given to health and safety, PKPL has an exquisite, world-class kitchen facility spanning over 7,500 sq ft. PKPL had setup its first facility in Noida in the year 2018, which was followed by the second one in Gurugram. Similar to Mr. Gupta's vision to strive for the best world class service in the organized food serving business, PKPL's facility functions all round the year, built to serve 10,000+ meals every day. It is this hunger for excellence that has propelled Prakriti Kitchenette and CA. Sandeep Gupta to the top of the food business in the Delhi-NCR region with a vision to operate across India.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

