PRAMA India bags 'Tech-SME of the Year' award at ASSOCHAM's 8th MSMEs Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): PRAMA India, has bagged "Tech-SME of the Year" award at the 8th MSMEs Excellence Awards Ceremony and Summit organised by ASSOCHAM recently in New Delhi. The award was received by the PRAMA India team at the Award ceremony.

Addressing the 8th MSMEs Excellence Awards and Summit organised by ASSOCHAM - the apex trade body in New Delhi, Narayan Tatya Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said that the MSME sector plays a significant role in nation-building, regional balance, economic contribution, and job creation.

Talking about the importance of the sector in nation-building and economy, he said, "The MSME sector will help in making a truly Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I promise to provide all the credits required to make the MSMEs grow. We have set up various training centres to help the sector. The government is committed to supporting the MSMEs through friendly policies, bringing in the latest technologies, setting up training centres and providing credits."

Organised under the theme 'Enabling Indian MSMEs to Go Global', the summit was organised by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State (MoS) of MSMEs.

Praising ASSOCHAM for organising the summit, the MoS stated that the MSME policies and commitments are designed and executed for the benefit of entrepreneurs and business persons.



"The ministry is initiating and doing its best to resolve finance-related difficulties with banks in relation to MSME and are working to overcome all of the challenges faced in this sector," he said.

Praising the small enterprises and startups for performing admirably during the pandemic, he also talked about the Rs. 3 lakh crore that have been set aside for further assistance under the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) scheme. He added, "The goal is to increase employment possibilities for 15 crore people.''

Highlighting the issue of rising costs of imports, he suggested that import margins can be reduced by increasing domestic production under the 'Make-in-India' program.

Sharing his thoughts on winning the award, Ashish P Dhakan, MD & CEO of PRAMA India Pvt. Ltd. said, "PRAMA India is focusing on indigenous manufacturing of security products and solutions by setting a new benchmark of excellence. This award for PRAMA India is a timely recognition of our relentless efforts and innovations in raising the bar of India's indigenous security product manufacturing. PRAMA has got this prestigious award from ASSOCHAM for the contribution in the field of indigenous manufacturing. We are successfully laying the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting the cause of indigenous manufacturing of security products. This award strengthens our resolve to continue to focus on security technology innovations and indigenous manufacturing going forward."

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been the key focus of policymakers from the central government and state governments as it is very important for overall economic growth and development in terms of employment, value chain creation, foreign exchange earnings, support to large industries, promotion of regional balance and inclusive development, etc. Keeping in mind of the contribution and significance of the MSME industries to overall economic growth and development, ASSOCHAM initiated many activities in the past to support the MSMEs and one of the key initiatives were ASSOCHAM MSMEs Excellence Awards.

