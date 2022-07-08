Prarthna Batra's book is a real inspiration for youngsters: Sakshi Malik

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prarthna Batra's debut book 'Getting the Bread: The Gen-Z Way to Success' was launched at a star-studded evening by sporting icon Sakshi Malik on 7th July at The Park, New Delhi.

"Getting the Bread: The Gen-Z Way to Success" is a firsthand account of what it takes to make it in this competitive world. This book is an attempt by the young author to share her journey with millennial readers and tell them how she sees the world and how to make an impact in a competitive and dynamic world with a human-centric approach.

A number of dignitaries attended the book launch including noted wrestler Satyawart Kadian.

Speaking about Prarthna's debut book, noted Olympic Medalist and Wrestler Sakshi Malik said, "Writing a book at the age of 17 shows the immense talent that Prarthna has. It also reflects her dedication and hard work, which are the two most valued qualities in my opinion. The Gen-Z Way to Success is a well-written book that will serve as a source of inspiration to young readers, and we need more youngsters like her to tell the story of their generation."

The young author spoke about the inspiration behind writing the book, "I always wanted to do something to make this world a better place. I am an avid reader and writing a book was my natural choice. Though I had to balance between school and exams and filling out forms for my studies abroad, I used to sit till midnight to ensure that I write something each day. My family has been a great support in making this possible."



"This is my first book and I feel grateful for the love and support that it has received. It has also inspired me to think of my next book which I want to be a deep dive into the GenZ mindset. This being my first book, it taught me a lot and I hope I have been able to communicate my learning and experience through the exercise. It also busts the myths that young people do not write and read," added Prarthna Batra.

It must be mentioned that Prarthna Batra launched a YouTube series about entrepreneurship in 2020, featuring achievers from different fields of work. In this series, she interacted with personalities like Barkha Dutt, Prajakta Koli, and Sakshi Malik. Her book captures the essence of these conversations and Prarthna's mission is to make this world a kinder place.

17-year-old Prarthna Batra is an avid reader and a public speaker. She has spoken at many large public forums including the annual Women's Economic Forum in 2019 where she was one of the three youngest speakers. She captivated the audience with her address on why menstruation should not be celebrated. In 2021, she was invited to speak at IIM Tiruchirapalli on Women's Day, and it was an extremely memorable experience for her.

She is also the co-founder of Lajja Diaries - an online platform, to felicitate the gender discourse on Feminism and Women's Rights in India. Her article on gender bias was published in The Hindu and she was featured in the February 2021 edition of Blub World in the young entrepreneur's section.

