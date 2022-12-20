Prasad Corp to partner with Cube-Tec International

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prasad Corp, the world leader in film preservation, digitization, and restoration, has formed a strategic partnership with Cube-Tec International, Germany and will exclusively represent Cube-Tec's QUADRIGA INSPECTIONscan.one technology in some of the world's leading and largest archival markets, including North America and India.

Cube-Tec develops integrated solutions for large media archives and is a pioneer in quality control media workflows for Film and Video. QUADRIGA INSPECTIONscan.one enables the sustainable safeguarding of large film collections. It offers the possibility of digitizing film material in its original state in mezzanine quality.

Prasad will continue to consult, advise and provide global archives with its full spectrum preservation solutions, which are a unique combination of technology and services, thereby enabling archives to #preserve4posterity.



"As the global markets return to normalcy, global archives are increasingly looking for intelligent archival solutions driven by the latest technologies to preserve their valuable assets. I am very excited to share with you this strategic partnership with Cube-Tec which I believe will be a great value-add to our customers, viz, Archives, Content owners, Content aggregators, and the like, worldwide," says Saiprasad, Director - Prasad Corp.

"Providing Digital Twins for complete film collections without the time-consuming prep work is a breakthrough technology. Combined with the automation of labour-intensive film inspection and reporting, INSPECTIONscan users can make fact-based preservation decisions for each film reel with minimal effort. The strategic partnership with Prasad will enable more archives to benefit quickly from this new technology," Jorg Houpert, Head of Technology - Cube-Tec International.

