Prasenjit Bhattacharya to lead Great Manager Institute® as its CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Place to Work® India Co-founder Prasenjit Bhattacharya has accepted the role of the CEO of Great Manager Institute® with an aim to focus on strengthening India operations and its global expansion.

The Institute has so far worked with over 1300+ companies and 25000+ managers. With its focus on converting behaviours to habits through a personalised digital coach for people managers, access to a community of certified mentors and great people managers, Great Manager Institute® offers a scalable solution to building people management capabilities.

"Great Manager Institute was created in 2017 to make the process of people manager development scalable. Our cutting-edge technology platform provides relevant learning and causes sustainable behavioural change that impacts business and will enable almost anyone to become a great people manager. As its Co-founder and CEO, my vision is to make Great Manager Institute® the gold standard for people managers globally," says Bhattacharya.



Bhattacharya was instrumental in setting up Great Place to Work® India, as a dedicated affiliate of the global company in 2007 and continues to serve on its board as an owner-director. With over two decades of experience in Indian and multinational corporations like HSBC, Grow Talent, Eicher Consultancy Services, Siemens, and Crompton Greaves, he has advised numerous senior leaders on workplace culture and employer branding strategies.

Bhattacharya has previously served on the Global Advisory Board of Great Manager Institute®. Members of the Board include Guru Bhat, VP of Customer Success at Paypal, Dibyendra Nath "Bonny" Mukerjea, Chief Executive of Digital Business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Nandita Gurjar, former CHRO of Infosys, Kiran Khalap, Co-founder of chlorophyll (Brand Consultancy) and Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT who is the Chairman of the Advisory Board.

"With Prasenjit guiding the team, Great Manager Institute® shall focus on solving what the consumers want. The role of people managers has never been more critical as today, in context of a hybrid workforce. The structured pathways of Great Manager Institute® will support people managers in getting the best out of other people, thereby realising their own ambitions of growth. Having been a voice of great workplaces, Prasenjit's leadership shall help establish this need in the minds of all stakeholders," adds Bala Malladi.

