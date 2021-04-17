Prashant Mistry, an energetic fitness expert helping people shift to healthier lifestyles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): Prashant Mistry is an experienced fitness expert and a physical therapist. He has trained almost everyone from celebrities to businessmen. The main focus of Prashant is to help his clients achieve total body transformations. Being an energetic fitness expert, Prashant has dynamic exercise programs that he designs especially for his clients individually. He strives hard to satisfy his clients.

His training is very systematically planned. After clients sign up, they are provided with training and nutritional programs tailored to their individual needs. Besides, Prashant has collaborated with 'Naveen Kumar Ramteke" who is awarded for best fitness trainer by the Indian Achiever Forum, rehab, and sports-specific strength and conditioning coach who is handling athletes who want to make a comeback.

Prashant training sessions include personalized workouts, power yoga, boot camps, strength training, functional training, motor fitness training, and kickboxing. Every client of Prashant waits for his sessions and they say that his sessions are fun. That is what made him the best fitness trainer.

He not only concentrates on physical transformation but also makes sure that his clients are mentally fit. His training sessions are safe and effective. He also mentions that the result doesn't come quickly but comes for sure. With his talent and experience, he shapes busy lives into healthy lives. "My background also allows me to address the emotional aspect of fitness, helping my clients to minimize the effects of stress, which not only helps lower body fat but also adds years to lives," he says. An impressive method that Prashant and Naveen Kumar follow is reducing weight without a restrictive diet. Not only this but they also suggest their clients not to work out for more than three hours a week



Their process focuses on a nutrition plan, with calories, macronutrients, and meal frequency. This process isn't the same for everyone. They prepare a plan according to the client's health and other issues. Prashant provides exercise technique videos, Skype calls, and a Facebook support group for all of his clients that helps them a lot.

The Internet has almost everything including diet and weight calculators. But most people don't know where to start and how to start it. Many of them end up with health issues. Prashant and Naveen focus to help these people who are in desperate need of healthier life. Their programs work with each individual's needs rather than creating a one-size-fits-all approach.

