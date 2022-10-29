Pratidin Media Network (Assam) organizes 'The Conclave 2022' In Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/SRV): Union defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the two-day Conclave event at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi on Saturday.

The Conclave 2022 was hosted by Pratidin Media Network of Assam to take the issues of Assam and Northeast India and have meaningful discussions on them in the power corridors of the national capital.

Pratidin Media Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah felicitated the Union defence minister. He addressed the gathering and welcomed everyone to the conclave. Jayanta Baruah welcomed Rajnath Singh and thanked him for his presence.

At the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh said, "The Northeast was left isolated from the entire nation in terms of development and this is not in the best interest of the country. During our reign in power, insurgency has been brought under control and the law-and-order situation in the region has improved a lot."

Thereafter, the first session had AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, BJP National GS Dilip Saikia, and APCC President Bhupen Borah debating on 'Regionalism vis-a-vis Nationalism' with Pratidin Time Editor-In-Chief Nitumoni Saikia as the host. Senior journalist Mrinal Talkudar hosted the second session on 'Tea Industry of Assam beyond 2030' with AERC Chairperson Kumar Sanjay Krishna, AATSA Leader Dhiraj Gowala, and Tea Board of India ex-Chairman Prabhat Bezbaruah on the panel.



The next session was on 'Sustainable tourism and Northeast India' with Pratidin Media Group Director Smitakshi B Goswami alongside panelists Jahnabi Phookan, Travel Entrepreneur and JTI Group Director and Diplomatic Travel Point Pvt Ltd Director, ADTOI President PP Khanna. Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta held the fourth session on 'Energy Security vs Deforestation and Industrialization'. The panel had IIT Guwahati Professor Arup Sharma, Geoscientist Bhagawat Pran Duarah, Star Cement CSO, and North Bengal CII Chairman Pradeep Purohit and Down To Earth Managing Editor Richard Mahapatra.



The fifth and final session of day one was on 'Brahmaputra, alternative transport - a reality, in the backdrop of Act East Policy' with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a one-on-one discussion with Pratidin Time Political Editor Nayan Pratim Kumar. During the discussions, Sonowal made several important announcements. He announced the construction of a new shipway for ship repairing works at Pandu in Guwahati while batting several other issues.



On the second day, Delhi Police Spl Commissioner Robin Hibu had a one-on-one with Pratidin Time Joint-Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan on 'How to tackle racism and problems faced by people of northeast'. Hibu said that initiatives have to be taken from both sides to embrace each other's culture. Sunit Bhuyan continued with the next session on 'drugs, terrorism, geopolitics, and Northeast India' with panelists including Indian Army's GOC-in-C of Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Assam Police Spl DGP GP Singh, Cyber Security Expert Subimal Bhattacharjee, and author Sanjoy Hazarika.

Thereafter, Maini Mahanta returned for the third session on 'women's health, malnutrition and heart care of Assam' with social activist Monisha Behal, UNICEF state head Dr Madhulika Jonathan and Pratiksha Hospital Chairman Dr Pramod Sharma. The fourth session on 'sports infrastructure and the potential of Northeast and are they marching together?' had CWG Gold winner Nayanmoni Saikia, SAI Guwahati Director Satish K Sarhadi, Asomiya Pratidin Sports Editor Bidyut Kalita and Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Asst Director Laishangbam Anita Chanu engaging in a discussion with Mrinal Talukdar.

The final discourse of the day was moderated by the Director of Pratidin Media network, Rishi Baruah with the panel of Principal Secretary to Assam CM Samir Sinha, Sapient Wealth Advisors Director Pallav Bagaria, Centre Point Group Enterprise MD Larsing Sawyan, and Dalmia Cements MD, CEO Mahendra Singhi. During the session, Singhi announced the plans to invest in two more cement manufacturing units in Assam's Umrangso and Lanka.

For the closing ceremony of the event, Nitumoni Saikia was joined by internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain who talked about his life and shared several interesting stories. Hussain said, "I generally don't glorify the word struggle because I did not see my journey as one. I felt strongly in my heart that I am in love with acting."

At the end of it, Smitakshi B Goswami delivered the vote of thanks and concluded the two-day event, 'The Conclave 2022'.

