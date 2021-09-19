Pratima Education launches a first-of-its-kind app to help commerce & MBA students

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Incepted in the year 2000, Pratima Education is one of the leading institutes in Ahmedabad offering coaching for commerce and business administration (B.Com, M. Com, BBA, MBA).

As a progressive measure, Pratima Education has launched its app that provides exclusive materials for commerce and MBA students. There are exclusive features on the app to help students understand the concepts with clarity.

With a track record of training and coaching more than 1,50,000 students so far, Pratima Education has defined its success formula. Pratima Education coaches almost 500+ students yearly. This app is a value addition to the students.

Students are the future leaders and guiding them at the right time can shape their future. With this belief, Pratima Education supports the Indian educational system and contributes to it. The primary motto of Pratima Education is to constantly improve & strengthen the positive impact on students and society, helping them in transforming their lives.

Dr RushikeshVed, the founder & CEO of Pratima Education believes in transforming every individual with the help of quality education. As a public speaker and guest faculty to some of the top institutes of Gujarat, he has mentored several students. He has been awarded the "Highest Degree Holder Of Gujarat." He has also been awarded by the ICA Group for delivering thoughtful and inspiring sessions.



As a TEDx Speaker, Dr RushikeshVed is socially conscious and wants to uplift society through Pratima App. He has inspired thousands of students to follow their passion and move ahead in life.

Pratima Education caters to disciplines such as accountancy, finance, taxation, and law. Courses like Managerial Accounting, Business Accounting, Advanced Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, Management Accounting, International Accounting, Financial Economics, Corporate Financial Reporting, Strategic Financial Management, General Taxation, Tax Planning and Management, Income Tax, Mercantile Law, Labour Law, and Business Law are offered by Pratima Education.

Backed up by a team of motivated and talented professors, Pratima Education handholds every student and guides them in the right direction. The lecturers are subject-matter experts and understand the pulse of the students. With a concept-driven approach, the team inspires every student to pursue academic and personal excellence. Pratima Education is proud to have engaging Public Speakers, Graduate Mentors, Inspiring Lecturers, and Resourceful Academic Advisor.

With a mission to achieve 100 Percent literacy and to get all students, parents, and teachers on the same platform, Pratima Education is striving to innovate new & more efficient ways to educate and serve students.

By launching Pratima App for commerce and MBA students, the educational institute empowers students. Visit https://instagram.com/dr_rushikesh?utm_medium=copy_link

Here's the link to download https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=comm.education.pratima.pramitaeducation

