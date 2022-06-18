Pre-approved personal loan: Quick guide on how to avail pre-approved offers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering pre-approved loans to their existing customers to access personal financing in an expedited manner. With this, customers now enjoy a better experience when it comes to borrowing. Gone are the days when loan applications were made at a physical branch only, and the entire process took several hours. Today, thanks to digital advancements, customers can get funds in just 30 minutes* and without any of the hassles.

Unique and exclusive to existing customers, lenders like Bajaj Finance Limited extend pre-approved loan offers to offer a more intuitive and personalised borrowing experience. A pre-approved loan is an ideal borrowing tool for individuals looking for easy or urgent funds. By availing a pre-approved loan from Bajaj Finserv, borrowers can get up to Rs. 10 lakh.

These loans are ideal for short-term goals and generally have tailored terms based on the borrower's profile. As such, pre-approved offers are generally the best unsecured deals available in the market for a customer's profile. In some cases, certain lenders may even offer special rates and discounts on fees and other charges. Additionally, these offers were designed to be easy to avail. Here's a quick guide on how to avail a pre-approved personal loan.

How to avail a pre-approved personal loan offer

Typically, the process to avail a pre-approved personal loan starts with customers having to check if they have a valid offer. Here, customers need only log into the lender's dedicated online customer portal or check on the smartphone application. Customers that qualify for pre-approved offers can then proceed by following this checklist.

1. Verify the terms of the loan

2. Check the fees and charges applicable

3. Accept the pre-approved offer

4. Authorise disbursal and wait for the funds to get deposited into the bank account

Depending on the lender or financial institution, this process can vary. However, customers can expect a simplified, more streamlined, and hassle-free experience when availing pre-approved offers. These instruments are designed to offer quick funds to eligible customers, which is why it is easy to access. In fact, this benefit is one of the reasons to avail a pre-approved personal loan. Here are the other reasons why such loans are a good idea.



* Eliminates the need to apply for a loan

* Paperless procedure

* Instant funding solution

* Exclusive deals with flexible terms

Knowing how to avail a pre-approved personal loan is important as lenders will frequently extend such offers to their long-standing customers. Do note that these offers are available for a limited time only and will change based on a customer's credit and financial profile. In any case, customers must compare offers before accepting or authorising disbursal to ensure that they get the best deal. One offering with top-tier digital features is the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan.

Customers with pre-approved offers can get access to a hefty sanction and at a competitive interest rate. Customers also get a tenor that ranges up to 60 months. The lengthy tenor makes it an ideal option for customers looking to prioritise affordability. It ensures that repayment never becomes a burden, so long as borrowers plan their loan beforehand. What's more, the entire process to avail this loan is digital, and can be completed in just a few minutes.

In fact, Bajaj Finserv ensures speedy disbursal of pre-approved personal loan offers. Customers get a competitive interest rate and can have the sanction disbursed to one's account in just 4 hours*. In addition, select customers can avail of this pre-approved loan by completing a 100 per cent online application without submitting any documents. These customers can get the money in their accounts as early as 30 minutes*.

Bajaj Finserv offers pre-approved personal loans to both salaried and self-employed existing customers. The lender also offers pre-approved loans to select new customers too. To avail of these perks, check the pre-approved personal loan offer in just a few simple clicks and borrow efficiently.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 45 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifecare Finance, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

