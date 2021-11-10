Premier Spg and Wvg goes online With Premier No.1

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Premier Spg & Wvg Mills is set to go online with its brand "Premier No.1" this week.

The firm will initially sell Dhotis online through its e-commerce portal, and its products are available on Amazon and Flipkart. 100% Cotton, 100% Polyester and Polyester-Cotton blend Dhotis will be available.

Premier Spg & Wvg Mills is a vertically integrated textile operation with Spinning, Weaving and Processing under one roof. The 4 decades-old Premier No.1 branded products include Dhotis, 100% Cotton Shirting, Polyester-Cotton and Polyester-Viscose School Uniform fabrics and Blouse materials.

These products are widely distributed through wholesalers and retailers in the five southern states, which can now be purchased online at https://premierno1.com/. The company was incorporated in 1945 and sells apparel fabric to leading domestic retailers like Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Arvind Fashions, Reliance Trends, and garment exporters. Sister companies are involved in the manufacture and export of Cotton Yarn to over 40 countries, Home textiles and Textile Testing equipment.

The brand's popular Dhoti products are Chakravarthy, Chalukya, Mahasamrat(Anti-wrinkle and Anti-stain Dhoti), Ever Fresh, Cool Touch, Shivaji Supreme, Real Diamond, Governor, Prime Minister Rajaraja, Chatrapathi Maharaj, and Chakravarthy Protect (Antiviral Dhoti). In addition, "Ruby" Blouse fabrics are available in 400+ shades, and "Pratishta" is a premium Blouse fabric. Wholesalers and retailers can now directly purchase their material requirements on their online store.



For bulk trade enquiries, you can reach out to Premier No.1: wholesale@premierno1.com or call +918723001001.

