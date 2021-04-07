Premium Canadian organic skincare line Refresh Botanicals™ launches in India

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Refresh Botanicals, the Canadian organic skincare line announced its launch in India today. Launched in 2017 in Canada, Refresh BotanicalsTM became a household favourite for natural and organic skincare and spread quickly across Canadian and US markets.

Refresh Botanicals™ is an organic skincare brand and its products are made through scientifically proven formulations that result in diminishing fine lines in just two hours and increasing intracellular water by 85 per cent in only two weeks. Additionally, Refresh Botanicals™ is packed with antioxidant and vitamin support for the skin through the curative properties of bioactives.

The product line is formulated especially for sensitive skin types and geared towards anti-ageing and acne-prone skin; however, Refresh Botanicals™ is also made for men and women, all skin types, at any stage of life. The products launched in India include a wide range of facial cleansers, toners and moisturizers along with eye and face makeup remover, intensive serum, night restore the complex, premium eye serum among others. Refresh Botanicals™ will be available for purchase at brick and mortar operations, retail shopping malls in major cities across India and also across e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Smytten as well as on the brand website - refreshbotanicals.com.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Jagvir Singh, Founder and CEO, Refresh Botanicals™ said, ''The Indian organic skincare space is evolving constantly and we are excited to launch our brand in this market. Through our research on powerful bioactives and novel extraction techniques that allow us to zero in and take a look at botanical molecules that address specific skincare concerns, Refresh BotanicalsTM is beyond just being organically sourced. We understand that alleviating everyday skincare concerns, regardless of what stage of life one is in, requires scientific evidence through research and the absence of parabens, gluten, petroleum by-products, animal by-products, and artificial oils, alcohol and fragrances. Our natural and organic skincare allows consumers to refresh their routine with unequivocal vitamin and antioxidant support to relieve, restore and revitalize their skin."

The launch of Refresh Botanicals™ in India will boost the beauty as well as the employment sector spreading across different parts of the country starting from North India. The brand forecasts the creation of 300+ direct and indirect jobs in India by the end of the first year.



Speaking about the plans for the brand in the foreseeable future, Naveen Sharma, Director of Sales and Operations (India) said, "We are building our sales team who will be working with 100 beauty advisors and 25 supervisors from various states across India." In tandem, Refresh Botanicals™ also aims to support the Indian economy in the coming years by manufacturing their newer product lines in India and eventually operating their own manufacturing facilities in the country.

Manufactured in a 4000 square feet production facility in Canada, equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment, Refresh Botanicals™ follows the strictest procedures prescribed under NNHP GMP and Health Canada guidelines.

The company also ensures to verify the purity of the ingredients, uniformity of its production batches, stability data, in-process integrity and safety, and shelf life data. Refresh Botanicals™ meets and also regularly exceeds government standards through ISO certified and Health Canada accredited laboratory.

Refresh Botanicals™ is a Canadian natural and organic skincare line by Swift Innovations which is a leading Canadian skincare formulator, manufacturer and distributor with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that meet Canada's stringent health and standard regulations.

Refresh Botanicals™ is formulated from active botanical ingredients with leading-edge technology ensuring that it not only meets but exceeds all regulatory standards of the industry. The products target skin issues such as ageing, acne, sensitive skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, dark circles, dryness and under-eye puffiness, and are formulated for all skin types for both men and women.

