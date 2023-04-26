Prepare for pilgrimage with pocket insurance on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has been providing products and services to meet the unique needs of every individual. One can sign up for pocket insurance plans such as the Pilgrimage Insurance Cover and the Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Cover to stay financially protected in the event of unforeseen situations during a pilgrimage.

Pilgrimages have been a central part of India's culture for thousands of years now. From the mountainous stretches at Vaishno Devi or Kedarnath to the tranquil waters of the Ganges, one can enjoy an incredible spiritual reward at each of these pilgrimage site(s).

However, while pilgrims enjoy spiritual experiences in these places, unforeseen situations may pose several risks during these trips. These risks could include loss of baggage, illnesses, unexpected events, or accidents. This is where plans covering one's pilgrimage could be useful. One can simply focus on the spiritual journey with a sense of peace, while staying protected against such events.

Here are a few pocket insurance plans available on Bajaj Markets to help individuals secure their pilgrimage:

* Pilgrimage Insurance Cover

* Premium: Rs 599/year.

* Here's what it covers:

- Hospitalisation expenses

- Medical evacuation costs

- Emergency travel expenses up to Rs 1 Lakh

- Card blocking facility

- Complementary protection worth Rs 3 Lakhs.





*Vaishno Devi Temple Pilgrimage Insurance

*Premium: Rs 599/year

* Here's what it covers:

- Offers emergency travel assistance of up to Rs 50,000

- 24/7 card blocking facility

- Complementary protection worth Rs 3 Lakhs

- PAN card replacement.

These insurance plans have been designed to cater to the unique requirements of pilgrims. With coverage of accidental death and disability, emergency medical expenses, baggage losses, and PAN card replacement, these plans factor in planning and preparation for any sacred pilgrimage journey.

In addition to the financial protection during a pilgrimage, one can also choose to buy plans suiting one's unique requirements on Bajaj Markets. There are different types of pocket insurance plans to suit every need, ranging from travel, lifestyle, health, and assistance.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

