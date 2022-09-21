Preqin hires former Bloomberg Data Leader

London [UK], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insight, has appointed Vatsan Sudersan as its Head of Data Management. Vatsan will lead the data management team that operationalizes Preqin's automated data collection, including through machine learning and AI technologies. Vatsan will help ensure clients trust Preqin on their evolving data needs to deliver the most accurate, comprehensive, and timely global private markets data.

As the alternative asset landscape continues to evolve and change, Preqin continues to push for data excellence and innovation. In his new role, Vatsan, who is based in Bangalore, will be instrumental in driving Preqin's ambition to be the source of essential data and insight trusted by every financial professional who invests in, allocates to, or advises on alternatives.

Vatsan joins Preqin from Bloomberg, where he was Head of Global Data for Asia Pacific. In the role, he led a team of over 350 employees across eight geographies. His vast experience in product and people management, including vendor management, business intelligence and leveraging technology to optimize data collection, will be invaluable to Preqin's growth.



Commenting on this appointment, Vatsan Sudersan says: "I am delighted to join Preqin and continue to build out the company's global data function. I was attracted to the opportunity because of Preqin's strong commitment to data collection and insight. The organization has a strong unique culture with great diversity and truly inclusive and global leadership which I am happy to be a part of."

Christoph Knaack, CEO of Preqin, adds: "Vatsan shares our passion for the importance of clear, consistent, and digestible data, and we are thrilled to have him on board. We are a data-first company, and Vatsan will be instrumental in ensuring we continually improve the way we source, verify and display data and insights."

For almost twenty years, Preqin has empowered the finance community to make better decisions by providing critical industry data and intelligence. Preqin currently has more than 1,100 team members across 16 offices globally and is going through a continued growth phase. With the 2021 acquisition of Colmore, Preqin is serving its customers through the entire private market investment lifecycle - from fundraising and investor relations to deal origination, due diligence, and portfolio monitoring.

Preqin, the Home of Alternatives™, empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to alternatives with essential data and insight to make confident decisions. It supports them throughout the entire investment lifecycle with critical information and leading analytics solutions. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years, enabling more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. For more information visit www.preqin.com.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

