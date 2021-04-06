Prest Loans engages Rajeev Kishore Dubey (Ex CMD-Canara Bank) as strategic advisor on its advisory board

New Delhi, [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Delhi based, MSME focused, digital lender Prest Loans (www.prestloans.com) has announced its association with Rajiv Kishore Dubey, Ex - CMD of Canara Bank as a mentor and strategic advisor on its advisory board to strengthen its senior leadership team.

Dubey is an award-winning, one of the most reputed banking professionals. He was Executive Director of Central Bank of India before retiring as CMD of Canara Bank. He started his banking career with Punjab National Bank (PNB) as a Management Trainee and rose to the level of General Manager after working at different levels across India. His success story of turning around Canara Bank has been well recognised by Ivey Business School in the form of a case study, being taught globally.

"It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Shri Rajiv Kishore Dubey as our mentor and strategic advisor on the advisory board. He brings a huge amount of experience in the banking and financial domain, which is going to be the key turning point for our growth across all sectors. His expertise in Banking, Legal and compliances, Human resources and the network of relationships in the industry will help us in our strategic direction," said Ashok Mittal, Founder and CEO of Prest Loans.



"I am glad to get associated with Prest Loans as they are trying to address the affordable credit needs to underserved small businesses and MSME segment in India. Mittal has built a great technology platform, excellent relationships, and an experienced team to scale up the business. I wish them well for their future endeavors," said Dubey commenting on his association with Prest Loans.

Started in 2017, Prest Loans is a tech-enabled digital NBFC focusing on small businesses and MSME lending. The company has witnessed robust growth in the last 4 years building a mixed portfolio of secured and unsecured MSME loans. It has partnered with various larger lenders for debt funding and providing fast and affordable credit to the MSME sector.

