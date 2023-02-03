Prestigious book award "Golden Book Awards" announces winners of 2023

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): The Golden Book Awards is proud to announce the winners of 2023, a prestigious recognition program honoring outstanding fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and literary works.

The Golden Book Awards recognizes exceptional literary works that have made a significant impact in their respective fields and have been deemed essential reading for their depth of research, quality of writing, and originality of thought. This year's winners were selected from a pool of highly qualified nominees by a panel of independent judges.

The renowned jury is Dr Kailash Pinjani (President Indian Author Association), who has trained more than 20000 authors to write the book, Dr Deepak Parbat (Founder of Superfast Author) is an International Trainer and Publisher, Murali Sundaram (Founder of TLC), TLC is India's only peer to peer coaches and trainers support community.

"We are honored to recognize these outstanding works of Authors," said Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International & Literary Director of Golden Book Awards. " These books demonstrate the power of knowledge, the importance of critical thinking, and the impact that well-researched and well-written books can have on shaping our understanding of the world."

Winners of Golden Book Awards 2023 are:

Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A practical guide to achieving your dreams

Ashneer Grover - Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups

Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode

J.K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Gaur Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide to Mindful Living

Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life

Namita Thapar - The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship

Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles to a Life that Echoes in the Hearts of Your Loved Ones

Geeta Piramal - Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group

Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani & Brian Tracy: Ultimate Secrets to Wealth

Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk: Things You Wish You Were Taught in School

Bhupendra Singh Raathore - The Magic of Thinking Rich

Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing in 60 Minutes

Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir

Nila Prasad - The Silver Gold Tower

K.B.S.Venkat Sai - A Guide for Women Laws and How to File an FIR

Aad Ram Nayak - Vigyanaku ek hajar nav sanchar

Sujit Kumar Mishra - Winner of the day

Kiran Tandon - Extra Ordinary Experiences of an (Extra) Ordinary Girl

Bidisha Chakraborty - Moner Kobit



Dr Pravada Milind Telang - Unselfish Desires

Shahana Debnath - The Insight

Dr. Gayatri Narasimhan - INVAS

Sonal Loharikar - MAAJGHAR - a traditional food culture

Pramendra Srivastava - Sacred Mysteries: Shedding Illusions of Religions

Anuj Ashokan - AI AVATAR: The ethically conscious Advaitic (Non-Dual) AI

Amit Khare - The Rolling Soul - A Collection of Poems

Kiran Swami - ULTIMATE HAPPINESS MASTERY

Hemant Suva - Conquer the battle within

Juju's Pearls (Dr Reemanshu Bans al) - Momsie Popsie Diary Tea time chit chat on living life

Shelma Sahayam - The Land of Ataraxia: Genesis

Sridevi Soundirarajan - Positive Infinity

Dr Mangesh Madhukarrao Kalore - The Science of Physiognomy

David Baker- The Chronicles of Cancatia: Divided

Dr Aparna Pradhan - Existence of womanhood

Manoj (Vaz) Ramchandran - TINSEL

SHIVAJI DAS - Hundred Thoughts of King

Arun Kunjunny - Merrored Poetry 101

Osheen - Adventure with the Sea and the Sand

Ivy Emmanuel Thomas - The Wheel Spins to Your Will

BISWAJIT BANERJI - HAPPIMESS

Vaishali - Khudgarziyan

Golden Book Awards is sponsored by Wings Publication International. Wings Publication is a leading independent publisher that has been making waves in the publishing industry for its commitment to quality and excellence. The company was founded to bring to the forefront books that are not only well-written and informative but also have the power to inspire and make a difference. Over the years, Wings Publication has become synonymous with high-quality books that are enjoyed by readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Golden Book Awards extends its warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners and encourages readers everywhere to discover these exceptional works.

For more information on the Golden Book Awards, please visit the official website at www.goldenbookawards.com

