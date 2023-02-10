Price comparison and analysis: Uniswap vs Chainlink

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/ATK): Uniswap (UNI) has been one of the staples within the DeFi market, with a protocol that depends on a connection of 'Smart' Contracts, offering a market maker that is automated. This automation functionality helps produce an increase in decentralized exchange.

Chainlink (LINK), however, is a crypto and technology platform that connects non-blockchain enterprises with existing blockchain platforms. Essentially, it is middleware helping to connect all blockchain-related 'smart' contracts with external data.

Both are competing in the same sport, yet they have different fighting styles. I'd hasten to suggest similarities between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Needless to say, both have the potential to be undisputed crypto champs, but there can be only one.

One old champ seems to be getting some stick, as Bitcoin dipped for a fifth consecutive day during the start of February, but like a true champ, on Monday February 6th, they regained ground to trade at $23,000. A lesson to all up-and-coming contenders: stay strong, especially when wavering.

Senior market analyst at forex services firm Oanda, Craig Erlam, stated: "Bitcoin has had a few rough sessions, but broadly speaking, it still looks in good shape, sitting within the range it's traded in over the last couple of weeks and not far from the new year highs."

One More Link in the Chain

In the tale of the altcoin tape, we have Chainlink (LINK), with its secure connection platform, helping to connect all manner of different enterprises, whether blockchain or non-blockchain. Their flexible scope gives ample investment opportunities.

So if we assume you are a new enterprise looking to be a part of the Chainlink family, you will be able to access any big-hitting blockchain network like Ethereum and Solana. All networks will be utilizing the proof-of-stake operating protocol.

To add a few more knockouts to the record, Chainlink announced its partnership with StarkWare, inventor of STARK technology, in early February 2023. This association will help to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption.

Chainlink CEO and Co-founder Sergey Nazarov recently stated: "We're thrilled to have StarkNet joining the Chainlink SCALE program, further supporting the upcoming deployment of Chainlink oracle services on StarkNet mainnet."

"By reducing the operating costs of oracle nodes, StarkNet is able to accelerate its ecosystem's growth and become a more attractive environment for building scalable dApps in the Web3 ecosystem."



Uniswap Ain't no Chumps



The decentralised trailblazers herald their community-driven identity as 'independent,' suggesting that no 'single entity' runs the show. With its automated liquidity protocol, this fighter is packing an impressive punch.

Being built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, the legion that is UniSwap boasts the second-largest project connected to cryptocurrency market capitalization. With wallet services such as MetaMask and MyEtherWallet, UniSwap is compatible with all ERC-20 tokens.

Uniswap also improves its chances with an impressive open-source platform, meaning that anyone can jump in and access the code. With this freedom of access, your average Joe can get straight onto the decentralised exchanges.

Being a contender also has its disadvantages, Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams has been dealing with a tirade of abuse from 'no coiners' - those creatures who don't like Bitcoin, how completely ridiculous.

In response to these anti-blockchain campaigners, Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams tweeted: "People rooting for crypto to be shut down are incredibly cringe. Like no one is trying to shut down the dumb fiat system you use, no one is forcing you to buy crypto; no one is forcing you to read crypto news or follow crypto Twitter. Let people do what they want and chill."

In conclusion

Sometimes the best way to find out who will be the best is to pick your champion and head into the ring and fight it out. Unfortunately, Uniswap sees itself as an all-encompassing entity, so they win that one.

The tale of the Bitcoin tape can be as long as you like, the proof is in the pudding, or money, it's probably the money. It's still the early days of 2023; as we have seen with Bitcoin, one minute you're down, then you are up again. If you're in trouble, go down punching, you never know what might happen.

