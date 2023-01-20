"Prime Minister Modi's leadership critical in this fractured world," World Economic Forum founder

Davos-Klosters (Switzerland), January 20 (ANI): Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, has said he met with the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders.

According to a statement from the forum, the founder and executive chairman said, "I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders."

"I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises," he added.

The World Economic Forum shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the forum said in a statement. India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency, according to the statement.

"India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape. The WEF is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

In Davos, world leaders continue progress on solutions for the most pressing crises affecting the world. Governments and business must address people's immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade.

The programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps set the scene for India's G20 presidency. (ANI)