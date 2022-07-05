Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honours the prestigious National MSME award to Rishabh Gupta

Chandigarh [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): At the MSME National Award ceremony held on Thursday, i.e. 30th June in New Delhi as part of the Entrepreneur-India program, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi facilitated Rishabh Gupta with the prestigious 'MSME Award 2022' for his organization, Axiom Ayurveda based in Ambala, Haryana. He was among the 16 top candidates to be conferred during the ceremony.

The organization's efforts in developing technologies to harness the goodness of herbs has helped them attain over 120 herbal solutions including 10 combinations of Aloe Vera based drinks. The organization is now looking at taking these products to international markets.

Rishabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of the organization said," We are delighted to have our efforts being recognized at the national level and that to from our Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi. We have worked hard to deliver our clients, associates, and partners more than their expectations and we continue doing that gleefully. We are committed to take our research and development to newer heights that have the bigger purpose to take traditional Indian knowledge to the world."



PM had also recently (24 April, 2022) also digitally inaugurated the new production unit slated to produce AloFrut drink in Jammu's Kathua town.

Speaking about the project, Rishabh Gupta, said, "We had an opportunity to meet Narendra Modi and discussed about our upcoming project at Sidco Industrial Estate, Ghati, Kathua, UT of J&K by the name of Axiom Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd", With the investment of more than 200 crores, not only Axiom will help generate employment for more than 1,000 people but will also give a great boost to the agriculture sector of the state using local agricultural produce. They also give a great boost to the agriculture sector of the state using local agricultural produce by the farmers of Kathua and Samba. Axiom has kept sustainability as its utmost priority and planned to build this as an Eco-Friendly plant. They are looking forward to establishing these plants by 1st January, 2023.

Axiom has also been awarded twice among the top 100 SMEs in India in 2018 & 2019.

