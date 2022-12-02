Prince Pipes launches new products With German Technology - Skolan Safe PP Silent Drainage System & Prince Hauraton latest Surface Drainage solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions providers, today announced the launch of 2 new, world class plumbing and drainage solutions with the introduction of Skolan Safe a Premium Polypropylene (PP) Silent Drainage System and Prince Hauraton - a modern range of Surface Drainage solutions.

This initiative is a part of the Company's growth strategy to bring innovative products to the Indian markets. It will now offer a world class range of technology-oriented drainage and plumbing solutions, segmented under the modern plumbing vertical.

Nihar Chheda, VP Strategy, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited said, "The launch of Skolan Safe and Prince Hauraton marks the start of the next chapter of growth at Prince Pipes which will be driven by innovation. These 2 product launches significantly expand our capabilities and give a new depth to our portfolio with the Modern Plumbing segment. With this, we offer the market, the absolute best - high-performing and user-friendly products with superior German technology. We understand India's evolving needs and with the launch of a premium line of products, we are bringing home the finest in manufacturing, design and end-to-end solutions to offer builders, homeowners, and consultants across the nation. We will leverage the Prince Pipes brand and our pan-India network of dealers and channel partners, as we roll out the product across India."



Skolan Safe Premium PP Silent Drainage Systems - offers the latest technological innovation in noise insulated drainage systems sound rated at 12 db at 2 lps flow rate and certified by Fraunhofer, Germany.

The product offers excellent acoustic and mechanical qualities, durability and robustness derived from the raw material polypropylene (PP) with mineral fillers. Prince Pipes has associated with Ostendorf, a leading supplier of waste discharge systems in Germany for its production. Skolan Safe finds applications in luxury homes, condominiums, large commercial buildings, hotels, office buildings, hospitals, commercial kitchens, libraries, and educational institutes.

Prince Hauraton - is an innovative range of drainage systems developed with German technology. Hauraton is one of the world leaders in supplying effective drainage systems for over 65 years.

The products find application across civil constructions (car parks, airports, container terminals, petrol stations), landscapes (private & public areas, terraces, gardens, squares & parks, railway platforms) and sports facilities (sports fields, stadiums, racetracks).

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

