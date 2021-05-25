PRIST University donates Rs 50 Lakh towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a view to supporting the Government of Tamil Nadu in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, MP Nageshwaran, Chancellor, Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST) Deemed University, handed over Rs 50 Lakh to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat recently (22nd May 2021).

MP Nageshwaran, Chancellor, PRIST Deemed University, said, "As the state battles a war against COVID-19, it requires support to ensure that the adequate needs of the people are met during this crisis. In the struggle to save precious lives, frontline workers have put their lives at stake and it is heart-wrenching to witness people's livelihood affected due to corona virus. This dire state of crisis calls for a humanitarian perspective. We need to show solidarity with the Government, by adhering to the rules and regulations that will help curb the spread of the infection."



Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST) is spearheaded by the world's youngest chancellor MP Nageshwaran. Founded in 1985, by Prof P Murugesan, the Institute has grown manifold to establish as PRIST Deemed to be University in 2008.

NAAC-accredited PRIST Deemed University, offers UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses in arts, science, education, engineering, technology, commerce, business management, architecture, agriculture, pharmacy, and law. It has campuses in Chennai, Puducherry, Trichy, Kumbakonam, and Madurai.

