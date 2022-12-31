ProBit Global celebrates its 4th anniversary by revamping the cryptocurrency experience with new features

New Delhi [India] December 31 (ANI/PNN): ProBit Global has begun celebrations to honor its fourth anniversary of offering thrilling and unrestricted uptime to cryptocurrency connoisseurs looking for a variety of assets to trade in a sector with a market cap of USD 3 trillion in late 2021.

The exchange launched a point-based World Cup tournament that gives its customers the chance to split the 10,000 USDT prize pool, and it has a user interface that is straightforward and easily accessible in 46 languages. The promotion, scheduled to go through December 18, gives ProBit Global customers 50 chances to win significant prizes. A prize of more than USD 500 will go to the winner in the first place! ProBit Global Milestones 2022

Revamping the crypto experience

ProBit Global, founded in November 2018 and has made significant strides in the past four years, has established a reputation for presenting cutting-edge blockchain companies and their assets. The platform maintains advancing the use of crypto on a global scale by making its services and products available to fans from all four cardinal directions.

The stable growth, attributed to the exchange's improved globalization efforts and its resolve to continue building momentum for success through new products and features for users, has seen it climb higher to rank as the 23rd top cryptocurrency spot exchange as of this writing, according to the premier crypto aggregator site, CoinMarketCap.

The foundation-building process has seen it achieve significant milestones. These include new product launches like the new click-and-buy crypto with credit card feature, which affords users to convert a desired amount of fiat into a specified crypto asset without having to place a buy order on secondary markets. Non-credit card owners are also welcome to buy crypto using bank transfers. A wide range of over 40 fiat currencies is available for everyone to own their crypto of choice --- these include all major fiat currencies such as USD, INR, EUR, and GBP.

True to its mission to accelerate crypto adoption, ProBit Global rolled out Learn & Earn. With this feature, participants may watch videos and take quizzes related to various crypto and blockchain projects, thus enabling users to improve their knowledge of cryptocurrencies and be incentivized with free crypto simultaneously.

ProBit Global also offers ProBit Exclusive, which enables users to own their favourite crypto assets for half their prices. Participants enjoyed huge gains of more than 25X within two months of joining the campaign during 2021's crypto bull run.

ProBit Global's availability on iOS and Android apps opens doors for people across the globe.

ProBit Global is best for altcoins

All these developments have turned ProBit Global into the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform for all assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other alternative currencies, or "altcoins."



It is important to emphasize that those novel concepts would continue to be introduced with the technology because Blockchain continues to have potentially transformational usefulness as a way of documenting and verifying numerous transactions that accumulate significant economic value. The potential of ProBit Global's platform to continue accepting and fostering new blockchain projects for a larger, global crypto ecosystem is something the company takes great satisfaction in.

Through its Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), the exchange encourages the development of beneficial applications that benefit everyone, increasing the value of each token. Several initiatives have benefited from the ease of sharing their ideas with a large audience through these IEOs over the past four years, and more are expected to do so.

Committed to staying strong

Despite the current rough patch that the crypto space is experiencing due to the latest FTX crisis, ProBit Global is celebrating its rock-solidness to continue offering a committed and safe trading platform. Its fourth anniversary marks its resolve to never engage in activities that will jeopardize its users' funds in a bid to grow big and fast which has kept it strong thus far.

Trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 800+ altcoins in 1000+ markets with ProBit Global! Over 2,000,000 crypto enthusiasts trust the ProBit Global brand with their exciting crypto journeys! Enjoy a customizable trading interface, automated trading bots for beginners and pros, a fiat on-ramp in 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages. Join our active programs and get huge benefits!

1. Buy Crypto easily with a credit card and bank transfers

2. ProBit Exclusive: Subscribe to 50 per cent off the Top 200 tokens

3. Trading Fee Discount: Pay trading fees with PROB & get as low as a 0.03 per cent trading fee

4. Referral Program: Earn 10-30 per cent of trading fees for referring friends to ProBit Global

5. Learn & Earn free crypto by watching videos and taking quizzes

ProBit Global: www.probit.com

