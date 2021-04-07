ProcessIT Global launches its solutions to accelerate digital transformation initiatives with data-driven insights

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI/Interlock Consulting): Recently launched IT services and product development startup, ProcessIT Global is the dream venture of three accomplished and influential tech leaders in the IT industry -Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Arindam Mitra and P Vaidyanathan.ProcessITGlobal's service offerings include, IT Services, System Integration and Custom Solutions covering, Cybersecurity, IT operations management and automation, Linux and open-source infrastructure, Datacentre and cloud, Application development, Application delivery, DevOps, DevSecOpstechnologies and processes.

The startup ensures best practices are followed and business continuity principles are applied while accelerating the deployment of these solutions.

ProcessIT Global helps customers in their digital transformation journeys and ensures them better business outcomes and higher levels of customer satisfaction. The organisation serves across industry verticals, such as Government and PSUs, BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare and Education.

The global digital transformation market size is anticipated to reach US USD 1009.8 billion by 2025 from US USD 469.8 billion in 2020, with India contributing significantly to it. Increased adoption of AI, cloud computing, big data, the IoT, ML is fueling this growth.

The leadership team at ProcessIT Global brings in years of technical as well as functional expertise across Cybersecurity, IT Operations Management and Automation, Open Source Infrastructures, Application delivery and DevOps and DevSecOps.



Speaking during the launch, Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global said, "Today, organisations are seeking the expertise of experienced and trusted visionaries in the digital space to guide them through their digital transformation journeys. ProcessIT Global, with its team of technology advisors, help customers to future-proof their organisations by embracing digital transformation." He further added, "We help customers become market and technology leaders with digital transformation ."

A significant number of organisations had already started to implement their digital transformation initiatives, years ago. The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated their digital transformation efforts making it a big-budget priority for 2021. Organisations have already responded to the crisis by putting the customer first and the trend will continue further ensuring even better customer experience with advancements in the digital journey. ProcessIT Global understands this very well and follows the mantra -Innovate, Lead, Sustain and Transform.

ProcessIT Global is pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Having partnered with Suse, Microfocus and Veeam, the organisation is exploring to tie up with more partners to support its digital transformation enabling efforts.

The organisation takes pride in creating a conducive environment for employees as it follows humane practices built on human values. ProcessIT Global is a diverse and inclusive organisation in every sense.

This story is provided by interlockconsulting.co.in. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Interlock Consulting)

