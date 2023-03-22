Prochem-Tapasya solutions attract a good number of enquiries at the Asian Pharma Expo, Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Prochem, a globally recognized leader in API powder handling solutions for various domains recently acquired Tapasya, a proven expert in granulation and a single-stop solution provider of solid formulations to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, specialty Chemicals, Agro Chemicals, and food industries.

The newly created Prochem Tapasya Pvt Ltd. is all set to leverage its collective expertise, manufacturing strengths, and market knowledge, to offer innovative and customised solutions to enterprises across verticals. The company's popular offerings for the Pharma industry include:

Saizoner Mixer Granulator - This widely used machine is designed to meet the special requirements of the tablet manufacturing industry. The product reduces processing time, enables more homogeneous mixing and uniformity of granule size and importantly maintains improved hygiene compliant to Current Good Manufacturing Practices. The machine is easy to clean and can be assembled in quick time.

Fluid Bed Dryer - The Fluid Bed Dryer is a state-of-the-art drying unit that compares with any internationally made FBD. These are built with a working pressure of 3.0 Bar at 800c. Our in-house innovation team has the expertise to enhance the drying capabilities of our FBDs by 18 - 20% thus resulting in lesser drying time, giving a better shelf life to the product. The machine is easy to clean and maintain and has been ergonomically designed for ease of operation.

V Blender - The rotating shell V-Type blender is used to avoid cross-contamination that could occur with dry mixers considering the absence of packing glands (seals) around shafts in them. The blending operation has minimal attrition when blending fragile granules and handles large capacities, and easy loading/ unloading. Modifications can be done to these mixers.



Tap cone mill - This machine is used for high-speed shredding, sizing, and grinding of power granules, tablets and a wide range of wet and dry materials without special attachments. This machine utilizes the principle of Centrifugal Shearing force.

Prochem-Tapasya is the one-stop-shop solutions provider for the Pharma and allied industries and equipped to deliver better value in terms of project execution at a faster pace and hence better return on investment. The company also adds tremendous value in terms of quality and cost optimisation.

Prochem-Tapasya participated in the Asia Pharma Expo at Dacca, Bangladesh, in March and received an enthusiastic number of enquiries for a range of powder handling and granulation solutions for the Pharmaceutical segment.

Prochem Tapasya is being part of the Asian Pharma Expo, which is majorly focused on Pharmaceutical industries.

