Prodapt augments its System-On-Chip design services with Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider, announced that it has joined the ecosystem of Intel® Corporation, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. With this partnership, Prodapt will help System-On-Chip (SOC) design service providers strengthen their capabilities in pre-silicon development, compressing product development timelines and time to market.



Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* is a robust development environment that enables pre-silicon developers to write, run, debug and port software code on top of Intel-provided operating system stacks. With Prodapt's design, validation, and verification capabilities, customers can accelerate new product development that scale with next-gen complexity, design size, and integrations.



"We are pleased to join Intel®'s ecosystem and actively promote Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V as a developer tool for its design services customers," said Dinesh Tyagi, Head of ASIC Business at Prodapt. "Our SOC design services combined with Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V will be of great value to our mutual customers," he added.





"Maintaining a torrid pace of execution and fostering ecosystem collaboration are the keys to long-term success for Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V," said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel®.



Prodapt was also recently conferred with Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle membership for the second time. The Network Builders program is designed to accelerate technical innovation and network transformation.

