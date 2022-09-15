Prodapt joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a "MuleSoft Certified Connector for Aria". The "Aria connector" accessible in Anypoint Exchange will allow companies to simplify integration to Aria and expose convenient methods for taking full advantage of the capabilities of Aria's Billing and Monetization Platform.

Prodapt is helping its customers integrate Salesforce and Aria faster by using this Anypoint connector. It helps configure and expedite:

- Synch Account Info, Product Info, Billing and Invoice related Info b/w Salesforce and Aria

- Simplified authentication and easily adaptable to new changes

- Speed up the integration by 5x, enable customers to view their billing, invoice, and charges in real-time and improve customer satisfaction.

"As enterprises globally see exceptional value in building IT ecosystems using best-of-breed cloud applications, minimizing and simplifying integration costs using tried and tested best practices are critical for time-to-market and assurance. Prodapt's MuleSoft Certified Connector for Aria adds to this maturing and growing ecosystem, to significantly simplify integration," said Brendan O'Brien, Chief Innovation Officer, and Co-Founder, Aria Systems.



"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88 per cent of organizations. This collaboration allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility, and efficiency."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media, and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft's platform enables companies to become composable businesses, where they can turn every asset in their organization -- data, bots, and applications -- into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.



MuleSoft customers can learn more about Prodapt's MuleSoft Certified Connector for Aria by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.mulesoft.connectors/mule-aria-crescendo-connector/



Prodapt customers can learn more about how to integrate data from siloed apps and systems faster and automate complete workflows more efficiently with MuleSoft at: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

