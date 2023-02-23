Prodapt recognized as a "Great Place to Work" in India, the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, and Panama

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness space, is now a "Great Place To Work® Certified™" company in India, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Panama. For India, this is the second consecutive year that Prodapt has been Certified. The assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture and places Prodapt among a coveted group of companies worldwide.

Powered by over 20 years of domain experience, Prodapt offers a suite of end-to-end services and solutions for the Connectedness industry. It has a workforce of over 5000 technology and domain experts across 30+ countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.





"We have created an environment where Prodaptians feel empowered to accelerate their careers as valued experts. As experts, they build robust solutions to solve the most complex problems for the largest firms in the Connectedness space. This recognition shows how we've been scaling our people practices globally while taking into consideration the local cultures and needs." - Sriram Natarajan, COO, Prodapt.

"We believe people are our biggest asset. Getting recognized as a 'Great Place To Work' reiterates Prodapt's continuous efforts towards building and sustaining a culture where Prodaptians learn, grow, and feel respected. We are grateful to know our people trust us as an organization." - Sandip Mishra, CHRO, Prodapt.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that more than 10,000 organizations globally aspire to achieve every year. It's earned by organizations that truly value their employees and is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time responses about their company's overall culture. Congratulations to Prodapt and all other organizations for their efforts in creating a great workplace culture!" - Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work, India.

With a specialized focus on Connectedness, Prodapt delivers substantial business value to the largest global telecom, media, and internet firms by transforming their business and technology.

