Prodigy Education kickstarts its 2nd Annual National Tournament for students in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prodigy Education, one of the fastest growing ed-tech startups aimed at making Math learning fun and effective through games, has launched its 2nd Annual National Tournament titled 'Round the world with Ed' in India.

Through the tournament, the startup strives to give students an opportunity to compete with peers from different schools and win exciting prizes.

The 5-week long competition commenced on October 23rd, 2021 and will run until November 28th, 2021. As a part of the tournament, students will practice math in Prodigy Education's playroom.

The number of questions students answer will contribute towards their character - Ed traveling across five different countries namely India, Kenya, Canada, Australia and England. The students who cover these destinations by answering most of the Math questions will win the tournament. Winners will be announced in the first week of December 2021.

Made available to over 70,000 students from more than 500 Prodigy Education partnered schools, the tournament aims to engage end users on their platform in a collaborative way. The startup will also incentivize teachers for creating assignments. Teachers who set the highest number of assignments during this period and have the most number of students participating from their class will stand a chance to win prizes as well.



Commenting on the tournament, Mahalakshmi Satish, Director-India, Prodigy Education, said, "We are thrilled to be back with the second edition of our national tournament for students in India. With the success of our first tournament - Prodigy Premier League that saw huge participation from students, we wanted to give students another chance this year to ace the competition and win exciting prizes. This year, we are expecting students to engage with the platform and answer at least 5 million questions during the course of the tournament. With such tournaments, we aim to make Math learning enjoyable for students. At Prodigy Education, we will keep striving to make Math learning engaging and interesting for the students as well as for the teachers."

Prodigy Education was conceptualized to make Math learning fun and engaging for students. It is one such differentiated, game-based and adaptive platform which is currently helping 1st-8th grade Indian students master Mathematical skills. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the platform also empowers teachers through a curriculum-aligned dashboard that connects in-class learning to at-home math practice in the form of online assignments rather than regular worksheets for assessment, making real-time monitoring of students' progress easy. Moreover, Prodigy brings together school leaders, teachers, parents and the students on their integrated platform - to impart quality education to students and build trust amongst teachers,parents and school leaders.

Prodigy Education was founded in the year 2011 by Rohan Mahimker and Alex Peters as a game based learning platform for students of Grade 1 to 8. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Prodigy Math Game is an online math platform that makes learning fun and motivating for students across the world with more than 150 million registered students and 5 millions teachers since its inception.

The platform covers more than 2500 curriculum aligned math skills and 25,000 math questions to help every student in the world love learning. Prodigy started its India operations in late 2018 with a base in Bangalore. Over the last three years the company's presence spread across the Southern and Western regions with extended teams based in Mumbai, Pune and Coimbatore. More than 70K students are registered from India along with 1000+ teachers from more than 500 schools.

