Producer Amit Majithia to come up with a festive music video starring renowned TV actors

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/ATK): As the market starts to clog and the festival-centric advertisements are back on TV, remember that the most wonderful season of the year is here! Seeing the festival's lineup, a couple of music videos start to roll out to boost people's enthusiasm. Speaking of which, even the eminent producer Amit Majithia is preparing to release a new music video and this time with a festive vibe.

While the rage for Navratri is already here and people from every nook and cranny of India have their plans set to swivel in the ooze of animated spirits, Amit Majithia is all set to drop a Navratri special music video which features your favourite TV star. Don't you think that this song will overflow our hearts? Of course, it will! Amit Majithia's music video can never be a flop.

A new talented and melodious singer is said to be given his voice for this song. Ahead of the release of this new music video, Amit Majithia says, "We are very excited to bring this new music video. The energetic song will illustrate the zest of this festival. We are sure that everyone will tune in to this new Navratri song, and you will hear it everywhere. Stay tuned and keep showering your love."



We cannot wait for Amit to share more about this music video. The producer is also the founder of BCC Music & Events, which has already amused us with a range of super-hit music videos like Chubhti Hai Saansein, Juda Hojaye, Dil Todiye, Chadd Ta, Saare Jahan Se Aacha, CBTF Anthem, Will Shoot Ya, Bewafa and now, he is preparing us for one more hit.

Amit Majithia has many more projects in the pipeline including Bardasht and Taaviz. Since the day he marked his foray into the entertainment world, all Amit has provided is songs of different genres. We hope that he keeps raising the bar of the entertainment meter by releasing staggering music videos.

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

