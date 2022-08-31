Producer Nicky Bhagnani gets honoured at The ELITE list-Most Influential Indians

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/ATK): Lately, producer Nicky Bhagnani has been making headlines for his upcoming film "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. While he is already known for his impressive work in the world of films and entertainment, the producer was recently identified and felicitated with special honours at the event of The ELITE List-Most Influential Indians.

On the patriotic evening of the 75th Independence Day, producer Nicky Bhagnani was titled "Most Influential Indian" at "The ELITE List-Most Influential Indians" organised by ELITE Magazine under the leadership of its MD Puraskar Thadani. The event took place at the top of London's Tower Bridge. This is a very proud moment, not only for Nicky Bhagnani but for all of us.

This ELITE List had the names of 50 prominent personalities, which also included Rajat Sharma, Ananya Birla, Pankaj Bansal, Reuben Singh, Sarthak Gaur, Masaba Gupta, Priyanka Gill, Malini Agarwal of Miss Malini and more. Producer Nicky Bhagnani was accompanied by his lovely fiance, Kinjal Ghone, his brother Vicky Bhagnani, and his brother-in-law Akshad Ghone to the award eve.



On receiving this title, Nicky Bhagnani shared his overwhelming feelings. He said, "I feel extremely delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious title. Behind my inspiration is my Godfather, my uncle Vashu Bhagnani Ji. He is a living legend for me and I wish I could be 10% of what he, my god mother Puja Bhagnani and my parents Khemchand and Vinni Bhagnani are. I'm looking forward to a brighter future where I can continue to work towards achieving my passions."

Nicky Bhagnani is the producer and co-founder of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF). Under this name, he has already worked with several renowned names in Tinseltown, like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Emraan Hashmi.

Currently, Nicky Bhagnani is gearing up for his debut in the film industry with his first project, "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness." This film stars fine actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film is directed by Kussh Sinha and is produced by Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani (NVBF), Ankur Takrani, and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films. We wish the producer buckets of good luck.

