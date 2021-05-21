Producer Rohandeep Singh to start shooting 100 Days in Heaven TV show and Greed web series in Uttarakhand post lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After a long journey from Kotdwar (a city in Uttarakhand) to Mumbai, Rohandeep Singh Bisht emerges as a successful film and TV producer along with distributor and marketing man of many big Hollywood, Bollywood and Marathi films in India.

After success in film, marketing and distribution, Rohandeep Singh has started a new production house name is Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Sister consultant company of Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. will focus on Production and Line Production. He has already started pre-production of two web Series tentative title 'Nark' and 'Greed'. The film will be shot in Uttarakhand. The story is based on a true incident.

People know Rohandeep Singh Bisht as a businessman of film industry, but he also have an emotional and creative writer's side. In 2015, his first novel, 'Still waiting for you" received a lot of praise. Nowadays, he is working to publish his second novel 'Majnu Mastana', hopefully, it will publish in August 2021.

To fulfill the Bollywood dreams, one must come to Mumbai but this was not easy for him. Kotdwar to Pune via Mumbai was not a successful journey for him. This time, he added his film distribution experience with the professional marketing rules. Many Hollywood and Bollywood films have been distributed from his "Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd." distribution company, like, Khaap, Bamboo, Listen Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Shortcut Romeo, What the fish, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit, and many more. The content of Marathi cinema really inspired him and then he produced and distributed many Marathi projects like WhatsApp love, Dome, Miss u Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Miss U Miss, Peter and Oh My Ghost.



As a co-producer, he has made films, Shortcut Romeo, he produced, distributed and presented this film, "Thodi Thodi-si Manmaniyan" which was made tax free by the government of Uttarakhand. he also co-produced a television show "Hitler didi". That was a good experience. This year, he is working tirelessly on production and distribution.

Keeping in today's generation and demand in mind, his team is writing contents for web series along with films and TV shows. The audience loves good content and then marketing and distribution are also important parts. After the successful release of two big Marathi films, "Peter" and "Oh My Ghost", he is going to announce much better films.

Nowadays, Rohandeep Singh is in news for his new reality TV Show, '100 Days in Heaven'. This adventurous show is going to be filmed in the beautiful natural sites of Uttarakhand. The show has already done the shooting of their first schedule in Mumbai. The bigger chunk of the show is going to be shot in Uttarakhand.

Talking about the new show and its planning, Rohandeep says, "This show '100 days in heaven' is a huge TV reality show going to be shot in Uttarakhand and we are going to feature mountaineers from all around the world. '100 days in heaven' is a dream project of Avdhesh Bhatt. This year we are also going to make two web series for OTT. Stories have been approved; we have already started casting for the show. For these shows, we have signed an agreement with ZEE network. The concept idea of this show was given by my business partner and mountaineer, Avdhesh Bhatt."

